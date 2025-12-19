Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Data Center Containment Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034


2025-12-19 02:00:54
(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research published a report,“ Data Center Containment Market Size & Outlook, 2026–2034

Market Dynamics

The Data Center Containment Market is supported by the rising expansion of hyperscale facilities, accelerating demand for high-density compute environments, and the industry-wide push toward improving cooling efficiency through structured airflow management. Adoption of hot-aisle and cold-aisle containment, along with prefabricated containment pods, is increasing as operators seek to reduce energy consumption, stabilize thermal performance, and support AI-driven workloads. Growth in cloud regions, colocation facilities, and edge data centers is strengthening demand across hyperscale, enterprise, and electronics compute segments.

Some of the factors driving market expansion include a growing focus on sustainability, energy-efficient infrastructure upgrades, and modernization of brownfield data centers in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Singapore, and India. New opportunities are opening for operators to optimize PUE and meet evolving performance requirements with investments in advanced cooling ecosystems, such as in-row, liquid-ready, and economizer-integrated systems, combined with modular containment architectures in new-build and retrofit environments.

Market Highlights

  • Segmental Leadership: Cold Aisle Containment holds the largest share (41.27%), while Hyperscale Data Centers record the fastest CAGR (12.84%).
  • Cooling Outlook: In-Row Cooling Integrated systems are expected to maintain the highest market share (33.68%) during the forecast period.
  • Regional Insights: North America dominates with over 38.14% share, supported by expanding hyperscale capacity and large-scale data center modernization.

Competitive Players

  • Schneider Electric
  • Vertiv
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Rittal
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • Siemens AG
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Delta Electronics, Inc.
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Geist Global (a Vertiv company)
  • Legrand SA
  • Eaton Corporation
  • Chatsworth Products, Inc. (CPI)
  • Panduit Corp.
  • Stulz GmbH
  • Nlyte Software
  • Anemoi Systems
  • Starchitectural LLC
  • Tripp Lite (Eaton)
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • Others

    Recent Developments

    Segmentation

  • By Containment Type
  • Hot Aisle Containment
  • Cold Aisle Containment
  • Prefabricated Containment Systems
  • Cabinet Containment
  • Aisle Pod Containment
  • By Cooling Integration Method
  • Air-Cooling Integrated
  • In-Row Cooling Integrated
  • Rear-Door Heat Exchanger (RDHx) Integrated
  • Direct Liquid-Cooling
  • Economizer Integrated Systems
  • By End-Use Application
  • Hyperscale Data Centers
  • Colocation Data Centers
  • Enterprise Data Centers
  • Edge Data Centers
  • Electronics Compute Facilities
  • By Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America

    Want to see full report on
    Data Center Containment Market Full Report

    MENAFN19122025004597010339ID1110501484



    • Straits Research

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date
    Search