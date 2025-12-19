Congress Slams BJP For 'Assassinating Gandhi's Name' With New Bill

Congress Accuses BJP of 'Assassinating Gandhi's Name'

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Friday strongly criticised the passing of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill 2025 in Parliament, accusing the BJP-led government of "assassinating the name of Gandhi ji."

"Their parent organisation assassinated Gandhi ji in 1948, and yesterday Modi ji's government assassinated the name of Gandhi ji. They did this because they have an allergy to things where Gandhi ji's and Nehru ji's names appear. They want to remove those names. They played a negative role in the freedom struggle," Bhagat said.

"So, they do this. The rural economy was very dependent on this... If they Govt wanted, they would have done away with the flaws and added things...But they wanted to drop Gandhi ji's name. So, they did this..." Congress MP added further.

The passing of the Bill triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties, who accused the government of rushing the legislation and weakening protections for labourers and the rural poor. Several MPs alleged that the Bill undermines the spirit of MNREGA and was pushed through Parliament without adequate consultation.

'Saddest Day for Labourers'

Meanwhile, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala described the day as "the saddest day for labourers in the history of our independent nation."

"Today is the saddest day for labourers in the history of our independent nation. The BJP government has inflicted a great wound on the livelihood of 12 crore people by abolishing the MNREGA..." Surjewala told the media, adding that the decision would have long-term consequences for employment security in rural India.

Government Defends Bill, Highlights Provisions

Parliament on Friday passed the VB-G RAM G Bill, with the Rajya Sabha approving the legislation after it received the Lok Sabha's nod. Opposition members staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha, demanding that the Bill be sent to a Select Committee before approval.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan defended the Bill, saying it will play an essential role in the welfare of the poor and accused Congress of disrespecting Mahatma Gandhi's ideals.

The Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work. As per Section 22, the fund-sharing pattern between the Central and State Governments will be 60:40, while for North Eastern States, Himalayan States, and Union Territories, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, it will be 90:10. (ANI)

