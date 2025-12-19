What Jane Austen And Anita Desai Tell Us About Marriage

Anita Desai

By Dr. Ratan Bhattacharjee

Jane Austen and Anita Desai have always been among my favourite writers.

I taught their works for decades in colleges and universities in India and abroad, and I was often struck by how easily students, even those new to literature, connected with them.

For many years, Jane Austen was a compulsory author in British literature courses. Later, as Indian English literature gained recognition as a separate field, writers like Anita Desai and Shashi Deshpande came into focus.

At first glance, the literary worlds of Austen and Desai seem far apart. One writes about early nineteenth-century England, the other about modern, post-Independence India. Their settings, cultures, and social customs are different.