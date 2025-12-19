What Jane Austen And Anita Desai Tell Us About Marriage
By Dr. Ratan Bhattacharjee
Jane Austen and Anita Desai have always been among my favourite writers.
I taught their works for decades in colleges and universities in India and abroad, and I was often struck by how easily students, even those new to literature, connected with them.
For many years, Jane Austen was a compulsory author in British literature courses. Later, as Indian English literature gained recognition as a separate field, writers like Anita Desai and Shashi Deshpande came into focus.
At first glance, the literary worlds of Austen and Desai seem far apart. One writes about early nineteenth-century England, the other about modern, post-Independence India. Their settings, cultures, and social customs are different.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment