Trump Signs Into Law Defense Budget Act Providing $400M For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The White House said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

The document authorizes fiscal year 2026 appropriations principally for Department of War programs and military construction, Department of Energy national security programs, intelligence programs, and Department of State programs.

It also supports a military basic pay increase and other authorities relating to the United States Armed Forces.

The legislation also provides authorities related to and makes other modifications to national security, foreign affairs, homeland, commerce, judiciary, and other related programs.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the document includes $400 million in assistance for Ukraine in 2026. These funds will be allocated to the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which expands the capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity, supports institutional transformation initiatives, and advances U.S. political and military objectives.

The House of Representatives passed the bill on December 10, and the Senate approved it on December 17.

Photo: The White House