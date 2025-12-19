Uzbekistan And Japan Plan To Deepen Parliamentary Collaboration

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan plan to establish cooperation between parliamentary committees, local councils of people's deputies, and Japan's prefectural assemblies, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek President.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Japanese Parliament Fukushiro Nukaga.

The sides reviewed prospects for further strengthening the Uzbek–Japanese strategic partnership and expanding multifaceted cooperation, including through parliamentary dialogue.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is currently undertaking an official visit to Japan from December 18 through 20. During this visit, he will participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will primarily focus on exploring opportunities for cooperation in key areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, enhancing interconnectivity, fostering regional partnerships, and advancing human capital development.