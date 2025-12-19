Cold Weather Conditions Forecast In Most Areas - JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra)-- Cold weather conditions are expected to prevail, on Friday, in most areas of the Kingdom, as mild conditions are going to take place in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and the port cit of Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will be north westerly moderate, picking up at times.In its report, the JMD cautions about the risk of frost and freezing conditions in the early morning hours over the high mountain peaks and portions of the desert, as well as the potential for decreased horizontal visibility due to fog over the high northern mountain peaks.The prediction states that Saturday's weather will be warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with some low-level clouds, and generally cool. There will be mild southeasterly winds.The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see pleasant temperatures on Sunday, while most places will experience relatively cold weather. There will be some high-level clouds and moderate southeasterly breezes, which will occasionally become brisk.The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will have gentler temperatures on Monday, although other places will still be rather chilly. There will be some high-altitude clouds and moderate southeasterly winds.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures will be between 14 and 7 degrees Celsius in East Amman, between 12 and 5 in West Amman, between 12 and 4 in the northern highlands, between 10 and 2 in the Shara highlands, between 15 and 4 in the desert regions, between 15 and 8 in the plains, between 20 and 9 in the northern Jordan Valley, between 19 and 10 in the southern Jordan Valley, between 20 and 9 at the Dead Sea, and between 19 and 10 in the Gulf of Aqaba.