Matrix Comsec Is Conferred With The CII Award For Excellence In Women In STEM
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 17th December, 2025, Vadodara, India: Matrix Comsec, a pioneer in Security and telecommunications solutions, was honored with the "CII Award Excellence for Women in STEM 2025." This prestigious award highlights Matrix's commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields. The award ceremony was held at Hotel Le Meridien, New Delhi, and was attended by industry leaders.
The CII Awards for Excellence in Women's STEM is an initiative dedicated to bridging the gender gap in STEM fields. This initiative catalyzes change by recognizing organizations and institutions that champion diversity and inclusion in STEM. The award categories span various sectors, including engineering, life sciences, ICT, and beyond, with distinctions awarded to organizations, institutions, and individuals who exemplify excellence in these areas.
As one of the 'Top 25' organizations selected through a comprehensive evaluation process by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Matrix demonstrated its industry-leading best practices for empowering women in technology. The rigorous selection included a detailed analysis of organizational practices followed by presentations to a distinguished jury of industry experts.
"This recognition reflects Matrix's unwavering commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where women can thrive and lead," said Ganesh Jivani, CEO, MatrixComsec. "We are honored to be acknowledged among such esteemed organizations and remain dedicated to driving meaningful change in the technology sector. Matrix's commitment to promoting diversity extends beyond awards, which is reflected in its workplace culture and initiatives to empower women at all levels."
About Matrix
Established in 1991, Matrix stands as a leading provider of Security and Telecom solutions tailored to the needs of modern enterprises. Driven by technology and guided by a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, our organization remains at the forefront of innovation in the ever-evolving Security and Telecom industries.
With nearly 40% of our workforce dedicated to pioneering new products, Matrix has introduced cutting-edge solutions such as Video Surveillance Systems (Video Management Systems, Network Video Recorders, and IP Cameras), Access Control and Time-Attendance Systems, and Telecom Solutions (Unified Communications, IP-PBX, Universal Media Gateways, VoIP and GSM Gateways, and Communication Endpoints). These solutions are not only feature-rich and reliable but also adhere to stringent international standards.
Spanning across Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Africa, our global presence is bolstered by a network of over 4,000 channel partners. This extensive reach ensures that Matrix products meet the diverse needs of our customers, delivering unmatched reliability and durability.
In our pursuit of excellence, Matrix proudly holds ISO 27001:2013, ISO 20000-1:2018, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and 9001:2015 certifications, setting the benchmark for quality management standards. Additionally, our dedication to indigenous research and development and manufacturing has been recognized through prestigious accolades such as the ZED Quality Certification and DSIR Certification.
