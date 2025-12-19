Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Two Colombian Mercenaries Fighting For Russia Captured In Pokrovsk

Two Colombian Mercenaries Fighting For Russia Captured In Pokrovsk


2025-12-19 12:05:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the regiment's press service reported this on Telegram.

The prisoners said they had come to Russia for work. They were promised a salary of $2,500 a month and jobs in the construction sector.

However, upon arriving in Ufa, their documents were taken away, they were issued assault rifles, and, without food or water, sent to storm Pokrovsk, the captives claimed.

Read also: Ukrainian forces level front line on Lyman axis, destroy Russian army regiment

Earlier reports said that Russia was using more than 18,000 foreign nationals from 128 countries in its war against Ukraine, 3,388 of whom have already been killed.

MENAFN19122025000193011044ID1110501265



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search