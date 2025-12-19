Two Colombian Mercenaries Fighting For Russia Captured In Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the regiment's press service reported this on Telegram.

The prisoners said they had come to Russia for work. They were promised a salary of $2,500 a month and jobs in the construction sector.

However, upon arriving in Ufa, their documents were taken away, they were issued assault rifles, and, without food or water, sent to storm Pokrovsk, the captives claimed.

Earlier reports said that Russia was using more than 18,000 foreign nationals from 128 countries in its war against Ukraine, 3,388 of whom have already been killed.