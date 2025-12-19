7 Actresses Whose Careers Failed Even After Debut With Salman Khan

Many actresses have made their debut through Bollywood actor Salman Khan's films. However, after that, their luck didn't really shine, and they disappeared from the industry. So, let's find out which actresses Salman proved to be unlucky for

Daisy Shah entered Bollywood with Salman Khan's film 'Jai Ho.' However, she didn't find much success after this movie.

Zareen Khan debuted with Salman Khan's film 'Veer.' After that, she wasn't seen in many significant films.

Bhagyashree entered films with 'Maine Pyar Kiya.' However, after this movie, she distanced herself from the industry.

Nagma debuted with Salman Khan's film 'Baaghi.' After this, she didn't work in many more movies.

Sneha Ullal debuted with Salman Khan's film 'Lucky.' She was called Aishwarya Rai's lookalike. After this film, she wasn't seen in any other movies.

Bhumika Chawla appeared opposite Salman Khan in the superhit film 'Tere Naam.' After this movie, she wasn't seen in many other films.

Actress Ayesha Jhulka's name is also on this list. She started her career with Salman Khan's film 'Kurbaan.' However, she later disappeared from the industry.