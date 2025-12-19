Chhattisgarh: Tribal, Christian Groups Clash In Kanker Curfew Imposed

A tense situation arose in the Tevda village of Amabeda area on Thursday, December 18, over the last rites of Chamra Ram, the father of the village Sarpanch. The tribal and Christian communities vandalised the properties and clashed with each other. The police have imposed a curfew in the town to restore order.

A case of vandalism and arson has come to light in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. Tribal and Christian communities came on the streets, and thus began a turbulent situation where the two parties burned a church and threw stones at each other.

Dispute Over Last Rites Sparks Violence

According to sources, the people acted after receiving news of Charan Ram Salaam's burial. The tribal community believed that the last rites weren't completed with their local customs, as the bereaved family had converted before.

After his death on December 16, the family performed the funeral rites on their private land in the village and the body was buried.

The tribal people were doubtful and started protesting and demanding the exhumation of the body. The Executive Magistrate ordered the exhumation of the dead body as per the legal provisions after the complaints, leading to the clash.

Police Injured While Restoring Order

Police arrived at the scene after receiving reports of the conflict and are working to de-escalate the situation. More than 20 policemen, including Additional Superintendent of Police Antagarh, Ashish Banchor, have been injured in the incident. Police personnel have been referred to medical centres for further treatment following immediate first aid.

Curfew Imposed, Authorities on Site

Properties were also damaged during the incident. According to officials, the necessary legal processes and follow-up will be ensured for the entire event.

A curfew has been imposed following the incident, and efforts are underway to resolve the matter peacefully. To maintain control over the situation, the Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range; the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kanker; the Collector, Kanker; the Superintendent of Police, Kanker; the Police Force; and the Executive Magistrate are present in the village.

