Athletic Bilbao, Betis Move Into Copa Del Rey Last 16

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, Dec 19 (IANS) Athletic Bilbao and Betis reached the Copa del Rey last 16 after tough away tests, while Getafe became the latest top-flight casualty in a round of shocks.

Athletic Bilabao needed extra time to see off third-tier Ourense, with Mikel Jauregizar deciding the contest with a precise volley in the 107th minute. Ourense, which had already knocked out Oviedo and Girona, again proved awkward opposition on a pitch badly affected by torrential rain.

Betis also had to work hard away to third-tier Real Murcia before winning 2-0 through Cucho Hernandez's penalty and an 85th-minute own goal by Murcia's Diego Pineiro.

Cucho Hernandez gave the Verdiblancos the lead in the first half from the penalty spot, while an own goal by Diego Piñeiro in the closing stages sealed the result.

Meanwhile, Getafe began well at Burgos, taking the lead in the 32nd minute when Alex Sancris powered in after a corner. Burgos hit back in first-half stoppage time as David Gonzalez equalised from the penalty spot.

Inigo Cordoba then struck twice after the break, finding space behind the Getafe back line to put Burgos 3-1 ahead. Getafe had a late chance to revive the tie, but Borja Mayoral missed a penalty, reports Xinhua.

FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have also progressed to the last 16, but top-flight sides Celta Vigo, Mallorca, Levante, Villarreal and Sevilla have all been eliminated in this round.

Real Madrid had edged into the fourth round of the Copa del Rey after a nervy 3-2 away win over third-tier Talavera.

Atletico Madrid reached the last 16 despite coach Diego Simeone rotating his squad in a 3-2 away win over third-tier Atletico Baleares.

Rayo Vallecano will play its tie at Granada on January 6 after Thursday's 3-0 Conference League win over Drita Gjilan.