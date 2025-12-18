Delhi Chokes Under 'Very Poor' Air As AQI Slips Dense Fog Disrupts Flights

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Delhi continued to reel under severe pollution on Friday, with air quality deteriorating further and dense fog compounding commuting woes, particularly for air travellers.

The national capital's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 387 at 6 a.m., remaining firmly in the 'very poor' category and offering no respite from the prolonged pollution spell gripping the city.

The situation marked a clear decline from Thursday morning's AQI of 356, underscoring a steady worsening of air quality across Delhi. Visuals from several parts of the city, including the ITO area, showed a thick layer of toxic smog blanketing roads and buildings, significantly reducing visibility.

Adding to residents' difficulties, dense fog disrupted flight operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, prompting authorities to implement CAT III operations, a low-visibility protocol that often leads to delays and rescheduling of flights.

In a passenger advisory issued on X, Delhi Airport said:“Due to prevailing dense fog conditions, flight operations are currently being managed under CAT III conditions, which has led to disruptions in flight schedules. Please rest assured that our staff are actively coordinating with all stakeholders to assist passengers and ensure necessary support across all Terminals. For real-time flight updates, please reach out to your respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding.”

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) also stated that on-ground teams were working in close coordination with airlines and other stakeholders to assist travellers across terminals, while urging passengers to check their flight status with their respective airlines before heading to the airport.

Meanwhile, several areas in the national capital recorded alarmingly high AQI levels, edging close to or entering the 'severe' category. R K Puram emerged as the most polluted locality with an AQI of 447, followed closely by Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar and Sirifort, all recording 442.

Other pollution hotspots included Dwarka Sector-8 (429), Nehru Nagar (425), NSIT Dwarka (423), Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (423) and Okhla Phase-2 (422), highlighting the widespread nature of the crisis.

In response to the worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked all actions under GRAP Stage-IV across Delhi-NCR. These measures include stricter curbs on construction activities, industrial operations and vehicular movement, aimed at preventing further deterioration.

With high pollution levels prevailing, authorities have urged residents to limit outdoor exposure and follow health advisories.