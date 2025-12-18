'Raat Akeli Hai' Director Honey Trehan Lauds New Mom Radhika Apte For 'Postponing Her Flight' For Work

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Dec 19 (IANS) 'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders director Honey Trehan has spoken about the current work hour debate that has been the talk of the 'entertainment' town for quite some time now.

Talking to IANS, he emphasized that at the end of the day, it is a matter between a director, producer, and the concerned actor and otherwise is not a big issue.

“I think it's very subjective, and it's a community, and the understanding plays a very important role,” said Honey while talking to IANS.

“It's not about 8 hours or 10 hours or 12 hours of shift in the first place. I feel that if someone is helpless, if someone has a valid or genuine reason, one should be considerate enough.”

The director, who is all geared up for his movie Raat Akeli Hai (The Bansal Murders), shared his experience working with the movie's actress Radhika Apte, who is a mother to a one-year-old baby.

Honey mentioned that Radhika had always been accommodating at work and also managed her commitment as a mother for the shoot.

“Whenever I have called Radhika for an extra 6 hours or if I wanted her to shoot for one more day, she has given me that without any fuss. She has accommodated me in such a way,” said Honey.

He added,“Radhika has also postponed her flight and stuck to her professional commitments. So, I feel this entire topic is very subjective and is a very small thing. We can sit together and work out. So, I don't think it's a big deal, and I don't think it should be a big deal either."

Chitrangada Singh, who plays a significant role in the movie Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, talking to IANS, added her bit.

“It's a very subjective situation and depends on individual relationships,” she said.“I don't think you can lay down strict, hard-and-fast rules for this industry because it doesn't function that way. As I always say, if you need to finish a scene at 3 a.m., then you have to do it no matter what. You have to deliver the film,” she added.

“This industry isn't like a corporate setup where you swipe a card and enter or leave at a fixed time. That kind of flexibility is part of filmmaking. I don't know if it will ever be completely corporatized to that extent-maybe it will, maybe it won't. But what exists here is a very human element,” said the actress.

Chitrangada concluded by elaborating,“People understand each other's limitations. Actors often understand a director's challenges; sometimes a setup doesn't work, or it starts raining. These are things you have to work around. That's how this industry operates, and that's how I see it.”

Talking about The Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Trailer, the crime thriller has been directed by Honey Trehan and written by Smita Singh.

The movie, along with Chitrangda Singh, also stars a stellar ensemble featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Deepti Naval, Ila Arun Bajpai, Revathy Asha Kelluni, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Priyanka Setia, Shridhar Dubey, and Akhilendra Mishra.

