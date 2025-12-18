BMIC Project: Can't Make Changes Due To SC Ruling, Says DK Shivakumar

Govt can't change BMIC project due to SC ruling: DK Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the government can't make any changes to the Bengaluru Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) in view of the Supreme Court ruling, while replying to a legislator's question.

Replying to legislators' questions on Thursday on the BMIC project during Question Hour in the Legislative Council, the DCM said, "The BMIC project was approved in 1995 when Deve Gowda was the Chief Minister. It was a plan that could have served as a role model for the entire country, but unfortunately, it was not completed. Some legislators have requested land conversion in the area, and we have included an online land conversion provision. The local planning authority has been authorised to approve the sanction plans."

He was replying to a point raised by Congress MLC Madhu Made Gowda on whether the BMIC project was required in view of the new National Highway 75. "Local MLA Uday has discussed this issue nearly a dozen times. The three-member bench of the Supreme Court has issued an order allowing the completion of BMIC in its original form. Hence, the government can't make any changes. There is also a committee under the Chief Secretary's leadership. A Cabinet subcommittee has also been formed under the Home Minister, Parameshwara. We can't change the project, but we are here to resolve any of the local issues that may be there," he explained.

DCM denies receiving calls from prisoners

BJP MLC Kishore Kumar Puttur raised the issue of prisoners in jails having access to electronic gadgets, including a telephone and referred to a newspaper article linking a call to DCM DK Shivakumar. In reply to that, the DCM said, "I don't receive any such hotline calls from jails. I haven't got any calls from jails. I don't know what the media has carried. I would like to clarify this. I have been a prison minister, and I know what goes on in jails. Don't link that to me." (ANI)

