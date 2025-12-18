Crypto Expands Fiat Banking Access In Singapore Through DBS

New client money accounts strengthen fund segregation and speed up fiat transfers on Crypto

Separate DMCC partnership explores tokenized commodities under regulated frameworks

Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Crypto has expanded its fiat payment infrastructure in Singapore through a strengthened banking arrangement with DBS Bank, the country's largest lender by assets. The update adds new deposit and withdrawal channels for users and deepens the exchange's integration with Singapore's regulated financial system under the oversight of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

The development was confirmed in a joint statement, with both companies emphasizing compliance with Singapore's regulatory framework. Crypto operates from Singapore as its headquarters and holds a license from MAS, positioning the city-state as a central base for its regional operations.

New Banking Rails and Client Money Accounts

Under the expanded arrangement, Crypto users in Singapore can now deposit Singapore dollars (SGD) and U.S. dollars (USD) via additional banking rails provided by DBS. These channels supplement existing fiat on- and off-ramps, giving users more options to move funds between their bank accounts and the Crypto App.

DBS will also enable Crypto to establish client money accounts. These accounts allow customer funds to be segregated and support faster transfers of SGD and USD into and out of the platform. Deposits and withdrawals were already available prior to the update, but the new structure adds further functionality for retail users.

The DBS collaboration builds on Crypto's existing banking relationship with Standard Chartered Bank. With multiple major banking partners in place, the exchange now operates a broader fiat payment setup in Singapore. Crypto did not disclose transaction limits or fees related to the new DBS-supported channels.

Singapore's Regulated Crypto Environment

Singapore has positioned itself as a regulated hub for digital asset services in Asia, attracting exchanges and service providers seeking clarity around licensing and compliance. MAS has granted approvals to several major platforms, including Crypto, while maintaining strict capital, governance, and consumer protection requirements.

DBS has also developed its own digital asset capabilities, offering custody services and facilitating institutional access to crypto markets. Its role in supporting Crypto's fiat infrastructure reflects the bank's broader involvement in regulated digital asset activities.

Related Tokenization Initiative With DMCC

Separately, Crypto has entered into a partnership with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) to explore blockchain-based applications in global commodities markets. The collaboration, formalized through a memorandum of understanding, focuses on researching distributed ledger technology for commodities financing, trading, and settlement.

The agreement covers potential applications across sectors such as precious metals, diamonds, energy, and agricultural products. The two organizations will also assess the possibility of listing tokenized commodities on the Crypto exchange, subject to regulatory approval and listing requirements. The initiative builds on DMCC's earlier work with Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority to develop regulated tokenization infrastructure.