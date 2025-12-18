MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) FEX Announces Board Transition and Appointment of Sean Davis

December 18, 2025 7:25 PM EST | Source: Fjordland Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Davis to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Sean Davis brings more than 20 years of senior management and board experience across public and private companies. He has served as a director and officer of operating subsidiaries of public companies and has extensive experience supporting governance, compliance, and management oversight in both public and private company environments.

The Board welcomes Sean and looks forward to his contribution as the Company continues to advance its strategic and operational priorities.

In connection with Mr. Davis's appointment, Robert Cameron has stepped down from the Board of Directors to make room for the new appointment. Mr. Cameron will continue to work closely with the Company in his role as Qualified Person ("QP"), providing ongoing technical oversight and continuity with respect to regulatory reporting.

The Board thanks Mr. Cameron for his service as a director and values his continued involvement in his technical capacity.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"James Tuer"

James Tuer, CEO

For further information:

James Tuer

Ph: 604-688-3415

...



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the private placement, and other future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include market prices, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







