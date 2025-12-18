Media City Qatar Dazzles Packed Stadium With 'Qatar Soundbeat' At FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Final On Qatar National Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: During the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 final at Lusail Stadium, Media City Qatar revealed the new song 'Nabd Qatar' as the centerpiece of this year's 'Qatar SoundBeat' campaign, in the presence of national leadership, government officials, visiting dignitaries, and football fans.

The premiere took place during the match, uniting spectators from across the MENA region in a shared moment of national celebration on Qatar National Day.

Conceived and composed by regionally acclaimed musician Omar Rahbany, and produced by Rahbani 3.0, one of Media City Qatar's licensed companies, the premiere unfolded with the song accompanied by a synchronized light show, transforming Lusail Stadium into a canvas of sound and light on one of the Arab world's biggest stages.

The song, performed by the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, brings together the talent of 68 musicians and the sounds of 30 instruments in a rich orchestral arrangement.

'Nabd Qatar' draws inspiration from the nation's defining sounds beginning with Ardha sword dance chants written by H.E. Mr. Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali,and extending to the hum of desert dunes, the whisper of wind, the flight of a falcon, the echo of an Arabian horse's gallop, the flutter of the flag, and the beat of a heart.

The song is shaped through three eras of sound - 'Tradition', 'Classical' and 'Modernity' – that come together to tell the story of a nation that honors its roots while contributing to a broader future for Arab creativity.

The lyrics, drafted by Abdullah Khaled Abdulquddus, are rooted in thousands of public contributions gathered during Media City Qatar's Guinness World Record-setting 'Qatar ArtBeat' campaign for Qatar National Day 2024, transforming the nation's words into a musical tribute to unity and shared identity.

The storytelling was further extended through an exclusive music video, directed by renowned filmmaker Karim Rahbani, which was released across Media City Qatar's social media platforms to reach audiences in Qatar and beyond.

Chairman of Media City Qatar H E Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani said:“'Qatar SoundBeat' turns our nation's raw sounds into a single piece unveiled on the international stage of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 final before more than 88,000 spectators from across the Arab world. Media City Qatar used this moment to send a clear message to the region's creative community: The future of Arab media is being shaped here. It calls every creator in our region to look to Qatar as a place where new ideas can grow. This is 'Where Next is Made.' As we mark Qatar National Day, we continue to support Qatar National Vision 2030 by building a media industry that honors our heritage and prepares us for a creative future.”