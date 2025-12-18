Geefi's (GEE) Momentum Grows As Presale Reports Nearly $900K Inflow This Week

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeeFi Tech announced an impressive fundraising sprint, securing nearly $900,000 in just two weeks during its ongoing token presale. This rapid accumulation of capital represents a significant acceleration in the project's growth trajectory, reflecting intensified investor interest and broad market support.









The swift influx of funds coincides with the sale of over 24 million GeeFi Tokens (GEE), further solidifying the project's position as a rising contender in the decentralized finance sector.





A Functional Ecosystem Focused on Practical Use

GeeFi differentiates itself by prioritizing immediate utility and accessible technology. At the core of this ecosystem is the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet, which is currently live and available for download on Android devices. To ensure universal access, an iOS version of the wallet is also in active development. This wallet serves as the secure foundation for a suite of integrated financial tools, including the upcoming GeeFi DEX for trading and GeeFi Crypto Cards for real-world spending. The platform is powered by the deflationary GeeFi Token (GEE), designed to foster long-term value retention.

Accelerating Momentum and Investor Urgency

Raising nearly $900,000 in a two-week window highlights a growing sense of urgency among investors eager to secure their position in the GeeFi ecosystem. This high-velocity fundraising period demonstrates that the market is responding positively to GeeFi's strategic roadmap and its promise of bridging the gap between digital assets and traditional finance. As the presale progresses, this momentum validates the project's direction and underscores the high demand for user-friendly crypto solutions that offer tangible benefits beyond simple speculation.





Strengthening Value for the Community

GeeFi rewards its growing community through a robust system of incentives designed to encourage loyalty and participation. Token holders can take advantage of the platform's high-yield staking protocol, earning up to 55% APR on their holdings. Additionally, the project's referral program offers a 5% bonus for every new investor introduced to the ecosystem. These mechanisms ensure that early adopters are not merely passive investors but active contributors to the network's expansion, sharing directly in the value created by the platform's success.

Conclusion: A Rapid Trajectory Toward Future Milestones

The achievement of raising nearly $900,000 in just two weeks serves as a powerful indicator of GeeFi's potential. With over 24 million tokens sold and a highly engaged user base, the project is building a solid foundation for its future public launch. As development continues on critical infrastructure like the iOS wallet and the DEX, GeeFi remains committed to delivering an all-in-one financial ecosystem that drives mainstream adoption and delivers substantial value to its supporters.

