SAKY STEEL Successfully Concludes Its Second Photography Contest

MENAFN - GetNews) To enrich employees' cultural life and encourage artistic expression, SAKY STEEL recently held its SecondPhotography Contest. The event received an enthusiastic response from all departments, with nearly a hundred photo submissions capturing the beauty of nature, daily life, and the workplace spirit from unique perspectives.

After careful evaluation by the judging panel and public voting, the competition concluded successfully with the announcement of the top three winners.

Award Winners:



First Prize: Helen –“Sunset Glow”

Second Prize: Jely –“Autumn Fire Under My Window” Third Prize: Ms. Hu –“Beauty is Everywhere if You Feel It with Heart”



















Each of these winning works showcases a distinctive aesthetic vision:Helen's“Sunset Glow” captures the tranquil charm of the setting sun over calm waters;Jely's“Autumn Fire Under My Window” freezes a moment of vibrant autumn colors in full bloom;and Ms. Hu's“Beauty is Everywhere if You Feel It with Heart” reminds us that even ordinary moments can be full of warmth and inspiration.

During the award ceremony, company leaders congratulated the winners and encouraged all employees to continue discovering and sharing beauty through their lenses.“Every photograph reflects not only artistic creativity but also our passion for life and work - the essence of SAKY STEEL's corporate culture,” said the company representative.

The photography contest served as more than just an art event - it became a bridge of connection, creativity, and inspiration among employees. Moving forward, SAKY STEEL will continue to organize diverse cultural activities that foster innovation, unity, and a vibrant corporate spirit.