Emerging Indie Artist Kerd Daikur Releases First Songs From Debut Album 'BEYOND SILENCE'

Emerging indie artist Kērd DaiKur recently released the first five tracks of her debut album, 'BEYOND SILENCE.' Audiences everywhere have gotten a taste of DaiKur's unique rock, blues, and Motown fusion, which are exquisitely woven into the heart and soul of her first album, and are eagerly awaiting the release of the next five tracks of the album.







At her core, DaiKur is a consummate storyteller. She passionately weaves together stunning melodies and soul into songs that are thought provoking and truly resonate with listeners. Her music seamlessly fits into a spectrum of genres, attracting fans of female rock, soul, blues, and oldies alike. The first five tracks of 'BEYOND SILENCE' are a testament to her eclectic abilities.“L'infinito in una mano,” the first of these releases, steps away from DaiKur's core sound to offer a poem written and sang in Italian as a homage to the Italian language. Italian was DaiKur's first singing language; she has a bel Canto background and a passion for Italian opera.

The other four tracks,“It's All The Same,”“Night Rainbows,”“Your Truth,” and“Live Your Dream” give retro vibes, raw emotion, and a relaxed sound that has captivated thousands and thousands of listeners across top music streaming services including YouTube and Spotify. Soon, listeners will receive the next five tracks of the ten-song album 'BEYOND SILENCE' when they are released on streaming services.







DaiKur is also a Reiki master, which explains the soulfulness and the connectedness that listeners feel as they immerse themselves in her music. For example,“It's All The Same” introduces listeners to a woman who moves through her day-to-day life while carrying her dreams and imagining what her life could be like. In“Your Truth,” heartfelt lyrics illustrate deep, powerful devotion; DaiKur calls this track“a confession wrapped in melody.”

People everywhere who love rock, soul, blues, and music in general are invited to stay up to date with the latest from DaiKur by visiting .

