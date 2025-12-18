Zdrilich Injury Law Urges Caution On Georgia Roads As New Year Approaches

MENAFN - GetNews)As Georgia residents prepare to ring in the New Year, Zdrilich Injury Law is reminding drivers to make safe decisions behind the wheel and stay alert during some of the most dangerous driving weekends of the year. With holiday celebrations, late-night travel, and winter weather all contributing to elevated crash risks, the firm is encouraging responsible driving-and offering legal support to anyone injured during the holiday period.

“New Year's Eve and the days that follow are high-risk for accidents due to impaired driving, speeding, and congested roads,” said Attorney Joseph Zdrilich, founder of Zdrilich Injury Law.“We want people to celebrate safely-and if an accident happens, to know that legal help is available.”

Why Late December and New Year's Weekend Are Especially Risky

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), New Year's is one of the deadliest times for impaired driving crashes nationwide. In Georgia, law enforcement increases DUI checkpoints and patrols during this time, but many accidents still occur due to:



Alcohol or drug impairment

Drowsy driving after late-night parties

Poor weather conditions, such as rain or fog Heavy traffic around metro areas and tourist destinations



Zdrilich Injury Law is encouraging all Georgia drivers to make a plan before heading out-designate a sober driver, avoid distractions, and stay off the road if conditions are unsafe.

Legal Help for New Year Accident Victims

Despite best efforts, accidents still happen-and when they do, the aftermath can be overwhelming. Zdrilich Injury Law offers free consultations to help injured drivers and passengers understand their rights and pursue fair compensation for:



Medical treatment and ongoing care

Lost wages due to time away from work

Vehicle repairs or replacement Pain, suffering, and emotional distress



“We're here for Georgians who start the year facing medical bills and uncertainty after a crash,” Zdrilich added.“You don't have to deal with insurance companies alone-we'll guide you through every step.”

If you've been injured in a New Year car accident, get trusted legal help from a team that puts your recovery first. Visit to schedule a free consultation today.

