Asthma Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 80+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight

DelveInsight's “Asthma Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 90+ pipeline drugs in the Asthma pipeline landscape. It covers the Asthma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Asthma therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Asthma Pipeline Report



On December 17, 2025- AstraZeneca conducted a study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of benralizumab administered subcutaneously in patients ≥ 6 to < 18 years of age with severe eosinophilic asthma, including a well-documented history of asthma exacerbations and uncontrolled asthma receiving high-dose inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) plus at least one additional controller medication.

On December 16, 2025, GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Exdensur (depemokimab-ulaa) as an add-on maintenance therapy for severe asthma with an eosinophilic phenotype in adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and above.

On December 15, 2025- Sanofi initiated a phase 2, open-label extension study to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of lunsekimig in adult participants with asthma who have previously completed the parent studies. After completion of the parent study, eligible participants will be offered the opportunity to participate in the long-term extension (LTE) study with lunsekimig.

On December 12, 2025- Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D Inc. announced a study is to assess the efficacy of high dose and low dose fluticasone propionate (Fp)/albuterol sulfate (ABS) integrated electronic module multidose dry powder inhaler (eMDPI) compared to ABS eMDPI in decreasing severe clinical asthma exacerbation (CAEs).

On December 11, 2025- Amgen announced a phase 2, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Dose Ranging Study to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of Rocatinlimab in Adult Subjects With Moderate-to-severe Asthma.

DelveInsight's Asthma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 90+ pipeline therapies for Asthma treatment.

The leading Asthma Companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, AstraZeneca, Oneness Biotech Co., Ltd., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Areteia Therapeutics, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, SinoMab BioScience Ltd, Incyte Corporation, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical, Advagene Biopharma Co. Ltd., Beijing Kanova Biopharmaceutical, Inmunotek, Roche, Sanofi, ARS Pharmaceuticals, and others. Promising Asthma Therapies such as HSK31858, Dexpramipexole Dihydrochloride, Benralizumab, Dupilumab, Rocatinlimab, Mepolizumab, and others.

The Asthma Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Asthma Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Asthma.

Asthma Overview

Asthma is a chronic disease of the air passages characterized by inflammation and narrowing of the airways. Symptoms of asthma include shortness of breath, cough, and wheezing. It commonly presents in childhood and is usually associated with conditions such as eczema and hay fever. Asthma comprises a range of diseases and has a variety of heterogeneous phenotypes. The recognized factors that are associated with asthma are a genetic predisposition, specifically a personal or family history of atopy (propensity to allergy, usually seen as eczema, hay fever, and asthma).

Asthma Emerging Drugs Profile

GSK3511294: GlaxoSmithKline

GSK'294 is an anti-IL-5 monoclonal antibody currently in development for the treatment of severe eosinophilic asthma. It is a distinct, new biologic entity and has been engineered for high affinity and long-acting suppression of IL-5 function. IL-5 is the major cytokine responsible for the proliferation, activation and survival of eosinophils, making it a proven treatment target for severe asthma patients with higher levels of eosinophils. In patients with severe eosinophilic asthma, targeted anti-IL-5 therapies are a well-established and effective treatment approach. GSK3511294 is currently being investigated in Phase III stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Asthma.

TQC2731: Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group

TQC2731, belongs to the class of Antiasthmatic. These anti-inflammatory drugs are the most effective and commonly used long-term control medications for asthma. They reduce swelling and tightening in the airways. An Antiasthmatic and antiallergic agent also prevents mast cell release of histamine and formation of other mediators (leukotrienes) of anaphylaxis by inhibiting degranulation after contact with antigens. These helps prevent symptoms of asthma, allergic rhinitis, mastocytosis, and exercise-induced bronchospasm2731 is currently being investigated in Phase II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Asthma.

AZD4604: AstraZeneca

AZD4604 is a potent and selective inhibitor of Janus kinase family member, JAK1, intended for inhaled add-on treatment of moderate to severe asthma, uncontrolled on standard of care. Due to the broad anti-inflammatory properties of JAK1 inhibition, AZD4604 is predicted to provide benefit to steroid sensitive and insensitive asthma endotypes, thereby offering a differentiation opportunity from existing biologics. It is currently being investigated in Phase II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Asthma.

FB704A: Oneness Biotech Co., Ltd.

FB704A is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits IL-6/IL-6R signaling pathway by neutralizing IL-6. FB704A (anti-IL-6 Ab) can reduce bronchial hyperresponsiveness as well as the Th1, Th2, and Th17 inflammatory responses of the respiratory tract, inhibit IL-6 classic- and trans-signaling pathways, and therefore have a chance of improving the symptoms of severe asthma (with high neutrophils) and severe mixed-granulocytic asthma. It is currently being investigated in Phase II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Asthma.

ARO-RAGE: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

ARO-RAGE is designed to reduce production of the Receptor for Advanced Glycation End products (RAGE) as a potential treatment for various muco-obstructive and inflammatory pulmonary diseases. It is currently being investigated in Phase I stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Asthma.

The Asthma Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Asthma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Asthma Treatment.

Asthma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Asthma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Asthma market .

Asthma Companies

Asthma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Asthma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Scope of the Asthma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Asthma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Asthma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryAsthma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentAsthma– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)GSK3511294: GlaxoSmithKlineDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)TQC2731: Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical GroupDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)ARO-RAGE: Arrowhead PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsAsthma Key CompaniesAsthma Key ProductsAsthma- Unmet NeedsAsthma- Market Drivers and BarriersAsthma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionAsthma Analyst ViewsAsthma Key CompaniesAppendix

