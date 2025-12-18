Newconfig LLC Strengthens Legal Hiring Outcomes Through An Engaged Recruitment Model, Helping Law Firms Build High-Performing Teams

MENAFN - GetNews)NewConfig LLC, a recruitment firm specializing in personalized staffing solutions, is expanding its impact across the legal field through a strategic approach to attorney recruitment that prioritizes transparency and long-term fit. Known for its expertise across executive leadership, technology, construction, finance, and legal services, the company has become a trusted partner for law firms seeking to attract high-performing attorneys and legal professionals.







Since 2024, NewConfig has seen its legal recruitment outcomes grow by more than 300%. During this period, NewConfig has successfully placed numerous paralegals, associates, and counsels in roles that offer improved compensation, stronger benefits, and more balanced workloads, including fewer billable hours. This focus on career elevation has helped many legal professionals find positions that match both their skills and their lifestyle goals. For law firms, NewConfig's placements have supported practice expansion, strengthened case capacity, and reduced the cost and disruption associated with long-term vacancies.

A Modern Approach to Attorney Staffing

NewConfig's advantage lies in its Engaged Search process, a model designed to produce deeper, more accurate assessments of candidates. Unlike traditional contingency-based headhunting firms, which often focus on volume and cannot disclose client names, NewConfig uses a small upfront retainer that unlocks greater transparency throughout the search.

“Contingency search firms frequently have their hands tied,” said Dmitry Nulman, President of NewConfig.“Because they cannot reveal their client's identity, candidates hesitate to engage. Our Engaged Search solves this issue. With a modest retainer in place, we can confidently share which law firm is hiring, and that transparency dramatically increases interest and trust.”

This model also allows NewConfig to delve deeper into a candidate's capabilities and experiences, identifying the difference between candidates who can deliver results and those who only appear qualified on paper. By thoroughly vetting backgrounds and evaluating measurable accomplishments, NewConfig ensures that only top talents are presented to client firms.

Driving Growth for Legal Practices

Law firms working with NewConfig report reduced time-to-fill and higher-quality hires across paralegal, associate, and counsel-level roles. By adding professionals with proven and relevant expertise, firms strengthen their case capacity and improve service delivery for their clients.

As the demand for specialized legal talent continues to grow, the firm's relationship-driven Engaged Search model bridges the gap between attorney expectations and law firm workforce needs, allowing practices to adapt to shifting client demands and market pressures.

To learn more about NewConfig's attorney recruitment and legal recruitment capabilities, please visit .







About NewConfig

NewConfig is a Pennsylvania-based recruitment firm providing personalized staffing solutions across executive leadership, technology, legal, construction, and finance. The company supports organizations of all sizes – from Fortune 50 and Fortune 2000 corporations to start-ups, law firms, hospitals, construction firms, and IT system integrators. NewConfig delivers tailored hiring strategies for both niche roles and large-scale recruitment needs, helping clients secure high-performing talent on national and global levels.