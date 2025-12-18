An Inflammable Act Of Kindness The Quiet Courage Of Secular Sisterhood

Second anniversary of this award-winning debut by Monika Killeen coming up on 13th January 2026

In a literary landscape hungry for truth, An Inflammable Act of Kindness brings a powerful true tale that lingers long after the final page. It invites readers into a layered inner world where memory, love and hate intersect with tenderness and clarity.

Written by Monika Killeen, the story centers on Meli, a woman piecing together her present and past, navigating some unresolved ruptures as she goes to and fro, moving fluidly across time and place. The narrative traces childhood instability, the formative intensity of boarding school experience and the complicated realities of adulthood, relationships, and motherhood. Each moment feels lived-in and authentic, shaped by psychological insight of the writer-psychotherapist, and profound compassion of the one who understood.

An Inflammable Act of Kindness explores how women inherit stories - some nurturing, others wounding - and what it takes to transform them. The novel confronts mis-mothering, silence and resilience without sentimentality, offering instead a steady gaze and an empathetic voice. Readers are drawn into a shared emotional space that feels both personal and universal.

Early readers have praised the novel for its bravery and emotional intelligence, describing it as uplifting, honest, and quietly transformative. One reader noted that the book captures“the messy beauty of female relationships with extraordinary sensitivity,” while another called it“a rare blend of insight and warmth.”

Through precise language and fearless reflection, Monika Killeen crafts a story that honors complexity without losing hope. An Inflammable Act of Kindness stands as a reminder that healing is never linear - and that understanding can emerge even from fractured beginnings.

About the Author:

Monika Killeen is a writer and psychotherapist whose work delves into trauma, identity, and emotional recovery. Drawing from her roots in Central Europe and experiences across borders, she brings both cultural depth and psychological insight to her storytelling.

Book Name: An Inflammable Act of Kindness

Author Name: Monika Killeen

ISBN Number: 1991083149

Kindle Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here