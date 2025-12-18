MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Zefiro Subsidiary Completes USD $1.5 Million Infrastructure Project Near Pittsburgh and Prepares to Undertake a USD $5 Million Project in Louisiana

December 18, 2025 5:30 PM EST | Source: Zefiro Methane Corp.



Our subsidiary Plants & Goodwin, Inc. ("P&G") helped advance a large-scale infrastructure project converting a coal-fired power plant into a cleaner, natural gas-fired power plant in Western Pennsylvania. This was achieved through a USD $1.5 million project to permanently decommission nine "marginal" conventional gas wells. Additionally, P&G is working with a private infrastructure developer to finalize approvals in order to proceed with another infrastructure project (valued at more than USD $5 million) in the state of Louisiana, marking Zefiro's official expansion into its eighth U.S. state.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Plants & Goodwin, Inc. ("P&G") has successfully completed a plug and abandonment project valued at USD $1.5 million as part of the conversion of a coal power plant into a natural gas-powered plant on a site located approximately 50 miles east of Pittsburgh, in Indiana County, PA.

During the redevelopment project, nine conventional gas wells were located on the site - all of which had fallen into "marginal" production status. P&G was brought in to permanently decommission these wells. This three-month undertaking was an essential step towards allowing the coal power plant conversion initiative to continue after being stalled due to the presence of these unplugged wells.

Throughout 2025, P&G has successfully executed on several opportunities to conduct infrastructure-improvement work, which differs from P&G's typical plug and abandonment jobs done for government and corporate clients. This type of work typically entails plugging wells for the specific purpose of unlocking business value (e.g., enabling new commercial builds to take place, mitigating ongoing costs from non-hazardous wells, etc.). Earlier this year, P&G completed these types of projects for clients that include a major defence/aerospace contractor, as well as a global e-commerce conglomerate.









Shown above is a photo from one of P&G's plug-and-abandonment projects in Texas (2024) demonstrating the extent of work that is often required to decommission an orphaned or abandoned well

P&G Chief Executive Officer Luke Plants (who also serves as Zefiro's Senior Vice President of Corporate Development) commented, "As a Western PA native, I applaud the multi-billion dollar investments that are being made in the region to establish modern, reliable, and efficient infrastructure for power generated using the region's abundant natural gas reserves. Unfortunately, the countless population of unplugged oil and gas wells can prove to be an obstacle for these developments. However, P&G is uniquely equipped to act promptly when needed, helping clear the way for progress to safely be made."

Mr. Plants continued, "While our projects are typically meant to abate emissions or protect groundwater, opportunities like these exemplify a third important reason for addressing legacy oil and gas wells - the ability for the United States to achieve AI and energy dominance. Our oil and gas fields must be cleaned up to facilitate our economic transformation. We are pleased to have had the opportunity to enable this power plant redevelopment project to move forward, and we hope to continue playing a role in unlocking possibilities for new developments in American energy."

Zefiro is also pleased to announce that P&G is expected to soon begin its first-ever project in the state of Louisiana, with a plug-and-abandonment program to support new infrastructure development. This project is expected to generate more than USD $5 million in revenue and run until March 2026, subject to customary approvals and scheduling. Once officially finalized, additional details regarding this project will be announced in a separate press release.

