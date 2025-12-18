403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Info Min Congratulates Qatar On Successful Hosting Of Arab Cup
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi congratulated the Qatari leadership, government and people on the successful organisation of the 2025 Arab Cup, which concluded in Doha on Thursday night.
In a post on his X account, Al-Mutairi said the tournament reflected Qatar's proven capability to host major sports events in line with the highest international standards.
He praised the efforts of Qatar's Minister of Sports and Youth Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and his role in supporting the Qatari sports sector, which contributed to the success of the championship.
Al-Mutairi also extended his congratulations to the Moroccan national team on winning the title and to the Jordanian national team for finishing second in a tournament that showcased competitiveness and excellence in Arab football. Morocco claimed the title after defeating Jordan 3-2 in the final match held at Lusail Stadium. (end)
sad
In a post on his X account, Al-Mutairi said the tournament reflected Qatar's proven capability to host major sports events in line with the highest international standards.
He praised the efforts of Qatar's Minister of Sports and Youth Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and his role in supporting the Qatari sports sector, which contributed to the success of the championship.
Al-Mutairi also extended his congratulations to the Moroccan national team on winning the title and to the Jordanian national team for finishing second in a tournament that showcased competitiveness and excellence in Arab football. Morocco claimed the title after defeating Jordan 3-2 in the final match held at Lusail Stadium. (end)
sad
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment