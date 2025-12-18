Syntix Returns To Ethereum Mainnet After 3 Years - What's Next?

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ethereum Mainnet Welcomes Return of Perpetuals Trading Platform Synthetix

Synthetix, a prominent perpetual trading platform, is making a significant move back to Ethereum 's mainnet, grounded in the belief that the network now possesses the capacity to support high-frequency financial applications. This shift comes after years of congestion and high gas fees had driven derivatives activity to layer-2 solutions and alternative blockchains.



Perpetual DEXs are returning to Ethereum mainnet as network congestion diminishes.

Improvements in layer-1 scalability combined with layer-2 solutions have lowered transaction costs.

Synthetix 's founder highlights the liquidity and on-chain efficiency of Ethereum. The trend suggests other perpetual exchanges may follow suit, boosting Ethereum's derivative ecosystem.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: None

Sentiment: Optimistic

Price impact: Neutral. Lower transaction fees and improved scalability make the network more viable for derivatives trading without immediately impacting prices.

Market context:

The resurgence of perpetual trading on Ethereum signifies renewed confidence in the network's capacity post-Merge, underscoring ongoing advancements in scalability and costs reduction, which are critical for DeFi growth.

Synthetix, a leading perpetual derivatives platform, is returning to Ethereum mainnet after years of operating on layer-2 solutions such as Optimism and Arbitrum. Founder Kain Warwick emphasizes that Ethereum's recent improvements have restored its viability for complex trading infrastructure, citing significantly reduced gas fees as a primary factor.

Source: Synthetix

Warwick pointed out that high gas fees previously rendered the buildout of sophisticated trading infrastructure on Ethereum impractical. As costs soared, many platforms migrated to layer-2 networks or alternative blockchains to sustain activity. For instance, in 2022, Synthetix shifted to Optimism and later expanded to Arbitrum and Base, while dYdX transitioned to StarkWare's StarkEx layer-2 protocol.

He highlighted that the current environment, with average gas fees around 0.71 gwei-compared to nearly 19 gwei a year ago-creates a more conducive setting for infrastructure deployment on Ethereum mainnet. This shift, coupled with ongoing layer-2 developments, means critical infrastructure can now operate directly on mainnet again, boosting confidence in the network's capacity.

Looking ahead, Warwick predicts other perpetual platforms will follow Synthetix's lead, bringing more volume and liquidity back onto Ethereum. He notes that most of the crypto assets and liquidity are concentrated on Ethereum, making it the most efficient on-chain market.

The ongoing enhancement of Ethereum's network, with some estimates pointing to further capacity improvements by 2026, underlines the platform's robust resilience and potential for continued growth in decentralized finance and derivatives trading. Warwick emphasizes that recent development efforts have marked one of the most productive years since the Merge, reflecting a renewed focus on supporting builders and infrastructure in the ecosystem.

