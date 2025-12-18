Stockpile Reports Unveils Pile-Centric Inventory Management For Contract Crushers And Landscape Material Businesses

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Stockpile Reports today announced a major update to its industry-leading stockpile management platform-designed specifically for the realities of contract crushing companies and landscape materials suppliers. The new release introduces a Pile-Centric workflow to the Business subscription, giving small business owners a clearer, faster way to understand what they have on the ground and what it's worth-using only an iPhone and Stockpile Reports proprietary app SR Measure.

With this update, Stockpile Reports turns a smartphone into a powerful field tool for measuring, tracking, and managing bulk materials. Every pile-whether aggregate, sand, mulch, or recycled material-can now be measured on demand, tracked over time, and shared instantly with teams, customers, and partners. No drones. No survey crews. No spreadsheets.

“Stockpiles are one of the most valuable assets a materials business owns, yet most owners are still guessing,” said David Boardman, Founder and CEO of Stockpile Reports.“This release is about giving small operators the same level of visibility and control that only large enterprises used to have. When you understand each pile-its volume, value, and how it's changing-you make better decisions, protect margins, and improve cash flow.”

The new Pile-Centric workflow treats each stockpile as a living asset, not a one-time measurement. Business owners can now see how piles grow, shrink, move, or get sold over time-providing real insight into production efficiency, inventory accuracy, and site performance.

Designed for crews in the field, the updated SR Measure app allows small businesses to:

.Create job sites directly from the iPhone

.Add products and material conversion factors

.Organize and measure piles on the fly

.Share professional measurement reports by text or email with accountants, customers, vendors, and internal teams

By replacing guesswork with real-time stockpile intelligence, Stockpile Reports helps crushing operators and landscape material suppliers reduce losses, avoid over- or under-selling, and confidently manage inventory across multiple sites.

“This is about running a tighter operation,” added Boardman.“When every pile tells its story, owners finally have a single source of truth they can trust.”

The updated Pile-Centric workflow is available now in the Stockpile Reports Business subscription via the AppStore.