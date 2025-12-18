Compass Diversified Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|(As Restated)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|146,235
|$
|59,659
|Accounts receivable, net
|196,422
|207,172
|Inventories, net
|598,847
|571,248
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|123,705
|126,692
|Total current assets
|1,065,209
|964,771
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|245,612
|244,746
|Goodwill
|895,420
|895,916
|Intangible assets, net
|960,760
|983,396
|Other non-current assets
|199,947
|208,593
|Total assets
|$
|3,366,948
|$
|3,297,422
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|426,460
|$
|421,715
|Due to related party
|17,738
|18,036
|Current portion, long-term debt
|1,860,064
|1,774,290
|Other current liabilities
|233,122
|219,382
|Total current liabilities
|2,537,384
|2,433,423
|Deferred income taxes
|101,521
|108,091
|Long-term debt
|-
|-
|Other non-current liabilities
|214,398
|225,334
|Total liabilities
|2,853,303
|2,766,848
|Stockholders' equity
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings
|680,736
|678,620
|Noncontrolling interest
|(167,091
|)
|(148,046
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|513,645
|530,574
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,366,948
|$
|3,297,422
| Compass Diversified Holdings
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|(As Restated)
|Net sales
|$
|453,775
|$
|410,826
|Cost of sales
|257,743
|235,874
|Gross profit
|196,032
|174,952
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|150,377
|137,724
|Management fees
|18,863
|17,942
|Amortization expense
|23,351
|23,211
|Impairment expense
|-
|8,182
|Operating income (loss)
|3,441
|(12,107
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense, net
|(35,851
|)
|(25,267
|)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|(1,125
|)
|(1,005
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|(13,681
|)
|(47,442
|)
|Net loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|(47,216
|)
|(85,821
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|2,538
|3,110
|Loss from continuing operations
|(49,754
|)
|(88,931
|)
|Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax
|-
|317
|Gain on sale of discontinued operations
|44
|3,345
|Net loss
|(49,710
|)
|(85,269
|)
|Less: Net loss from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(19,717
|)
|(28,756
|)
|Less: Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest
|-
|(336
|)
|Net loss attributable to Holdings
|$
|(29,993
|)
|$
|(56,177
|)
|Amounts attributable to Holdings
|Loss from continuing operations
|$
|(30,037
|)
|$
|(60,175
|)
|Income from discontinued operations
|-
|653
|Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of income tax
|44
|3,345
|Net loss attributable to Holdings
|$
|(29,993
|)
|$
|(56,177
|)
|Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.59
|)
|$
|(1.57
|)
|Discontinued operations
|-
|0.05
|$
|(0.59
|)
|$
|(1.52
|)
|Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|75,236
|75,274
|Cash distributions declared per Trust common share
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.25
| Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings (Loss) and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|(As Restated)
|Net loss
|$
|(49,710
|)
|$
|(85,269
|)
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|317
|Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
|44
|3,345
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(49,754
|)
|$
|(88,931
|)
|Less: loss from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(19,717
|)
|(28,756
|)
|Net loss attributable to Holdings - continuing operations
|$
|(30,037
|)
|$
|(60,175
|)
|Adjustments:
|Distributions paid - preferred shares
|(8,434
|)
|(6,045
|)
|Amortization expense - intangibles and inventory step up
|23,351
|25,879
|Impairment expense
|-
|8,182
|Stock compensation
|4,012
|4,071
|Acquisition expenses
|-
|3,479
|Integration services fee
|875
|-
|Other
|1,546
|274
|Adjusted Net Loss
|$
|(8,687
|)
|$
|(24,335
|)
|Plus (less):
|Depreciation expense
|12,301
|10,731
|Income tax provision
|2,538
|3,110
|Interest expense
|35,581
|25,267
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|1,125
|1,005
|Loss from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(19,717
|)
|(28,756
|)
|Distributions paid - preferred shares
|8,434
|6,045
|Other (income) expense
|13,681
|47,442
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|45,256
|$
|40,509
| Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
|Corporate
|5.11
|BOA
|Lugano
|PrimaLoft
|THP
|Velocity Outdoor
|Altor
|Arnold
|Sterno
|Consolidated
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(8,764
|)
|$
|3,906
|$
|8,243
|$
|(51,634
|)
|$
|(437
|)
|$
|1,754
|$
|(4,167
|)
|$
|(228
|)
|$
|(1,606
|)
|$
|3,179
|$
|(49,754
|)
|Adjusted for:
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|-
|1,144
|1,166
|(256
|)
|394
|419
|44
|13
|(1,383
|)
|997
|2,538
|Interest expense, net
|26,843
|1
|(1
|)
|8,875
|(7
|)
|(2
|)
|(1
|)
|-
|143
|-
|35,851
|Intercompany interest
|(39,893
|)
|3,344
|3,984
|15,375
|4,129
|2,602
|1,421
|4,854
|1,915
|2,269
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|74
|5,772
|5,248
|1,593
|5,315
|4,160
|1,369
|7,192
|2,578
|3,476
|36,777
|EBITDA
|(21,740
|)
|14,167
|18,640
|(26,047
|)
|9,394
|8,933
|(1,334
|)
|11,831
|1,647
|9,921
|25,412
|Other (income) expense
|14
|105
|63
|13,515
|1
|(3
|)
|(127
|)
|215
|(2
|)
|(100
|)
|13,681
|Non-controlling shareholder compensation
|-
|545
|1,346
|916
|549
|25
|105
|245
|4
|277
|4,012
|Integration services fee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|875
|-
|-
|-
|-
|875
|Other
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|562
|915
|69
|1,546
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(21,726
|)
|$
|14,817
|$
|20,049
|$
|(11,616
|)
|$
|9,944
|$
|9,830
|$
|(1,356
|)
|$
|12,853
|$
|2,564
|$
|10,167
|$
|45,526
| Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
| Corporate
| 5.11
| BOA
|Lugano
| PrimaLoft
| THP
| Velocity Outdoor
| Altor
| Arnold
| Sterno
|Consolidated
|(As Restated)
|(As Restated)
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(7,394
|)
|$
|3,400
|$
|3,351
|$
|(70,848
|)
|$
|(1,313
|)
|$
|(3,490
|)
|$
|(15,973
|)
|$
|693
|$
|1,651
|$
|992
|$
|(88,931
|)
|Adjusted for:
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|-
|1,203
|539
|158
|(80
|)
|(1,167
|)
|580
|628
|796
|453
|3,110
|Interest expense, net
|23,593
|(3
|)
|(3
|)
|1,695
|(2
|)
|(22
|)
|44
|-
|(35
|)
|-
|25,267
|Intercompany interest
|(37,815
|)
|3,526
|5,492
|11,758
|4,616
|1,996
|3,218
|2,009
|1,700
|3,500
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|280
|5,873
|5,438
|1,110
|5,327
|5,138
|3,276
|4,085
|2,153
|4,935
|37,615
|EBITDA
|(21,336
|)
|13,999
|14,817
|(56,127
|)
|8,548
|2,455
|(8,855
|)
|7,415
|6,265
|9,880
|(22,939
|)
|Other (income) expense
|(39
|)
|(34
|)
|75
|44,639
|-
|(17
|)
|(297
|)
|3,236
|52
|(173
|)
|47,442
|Non-controlling shareholder compensation
|-
|534
|1,429
|504
|680
|145
|194
|252
|4
|329
|4,071
|Impairment expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8,182
|-
|-
|-
|8,182
|Acquisition expenses
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,479
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,479
|Other
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|90
|-
|-
|-
|184
|274
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(21,375
|)
|$
|14,499
|$
|16,321
|$
|(10,984
|)
|$
|9,228
|$
|6,152
|$
|(776
|)
|$
|10,903
|$
|6,321
|$
|10,220
|$
|40,509
| Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Sales to Pro Forma Net Sales Reconciliation
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
| 2025
| 2024
|(As Restated)
|Net Sales
|$
|453,775
|$
|410,826
|Acquisitions (1)
|-
|10,671
|Pro Forma Net Sales
|$
|453,775
|$
|421,497
(1) Acquisitions reflects the net sales for The Honey Pot Co. on a pro forma basis as if the Company had acquired The Honey Pot Co. on January 1, 2024.
| Compass Diversified Holdings
Subsidiary Pro Forma Net Sales
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
| 2025
| 2024
|(As Restated)
|Branded Consumer
|5.11
|$
|129,370
|$
|124,974
|BOA
|48,877
|42,903
|Lugano
|26,845
|10,793
|PrimaLoft
|23,645
|22,541
|The Honey Pot (1)
|36,191
|30,836
|Velocity Outdoor
|13,201
|29,899
|Total Branded Consumer
|$
|278,129
|$
|261,946
|Niche Industrial
|Altor Solutions
|76,257
|53,404
|Arnold Magnetics
|34,008
|41,287
|Sterno
|65,381
|64,860
|Total Niche Industrial
|$
|175,646
|$
|159,551
|Total Subsidiary Net Sales
|$
|453,775
|$
|421,497
(1) Net sales for The Honey Pot Co. are pro forma as if the Company had acquired this business on January 1, 2024.
