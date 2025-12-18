Trials To Triumph Foundation Launches With Hallmark-Style Christmas Event Featuring Eagles Legend David Akers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Trials to Triumph Foundation (T3) officially launched this past weekend with a Hallmark-style Christmas event, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a Christmas celebration held in Orwigsburg, PA. The ribbon-cutting event, held on Dec. 12, brought together more than 250 people, including local dignitaries and area residents -- as well as Eagles Hall of Fame kicker David Akers and hometown hero Jaden Leiby. The Hallmark-style Christmas event continued Dec. 13, hosting more than 1,000 people. Unfortunately, the weekend's festivities were forced to be canceled on Dec. 14 due to the icy conditions.

Founded in Schuylkill County, the Trials to Triumph Foundation provides financial support to local families facing major health crises, covering essential living expenses such as housing, utilities, transportation, childcare, and more. Although newly established, T3 has already assisted 27 families across the county.

“I decided to be the goodwill ambassador for Trials to Triumph because its mission is close to my heart: helping families survive the hardest moments of their lives with compassion and immediate relief, driving church attendance, and fostering a family feel in churches and the community,” said Akers.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the foundation received state Senate and House citations, and the Schuylkill County Commissioners officially proclaimed Dec. 12 as Trials to Triumph Day. The celebration included a path of Christmas lights, a fully decorated barndominium and tent, Santa, horse-and-buggy rides, gifts for children, live music, fire pits, food, Christmas carols, a silent auction, and more.

T3 Spokesperson Jaden Leiby, the North Schuylkill High School football player who became paralyzed after a devastating injury, emphasized the importance of supporting families navigating life-changing health issues.“My own journey with paralysis showed me how quickly life can change and how much families need support when a crisis hits,” Leiby said.“T3 steps in when everything feels overwhelming. I'm honored to be a part of this mission because it hits so close to home.”

Event speakers & dignitaries included:

.David Akers, Eagles Hall of Fame Kicker & Goodwill Ambassador

.Jaden Leiby, T3 Foundation Spokesperson

.State Reps. Dane Watro, Tim Twardzik, and JoAnne Stehr

.Shawn Fitzpatrick, Superintendent, Schuylkill Haven Area School District, Emcee

.Robert Carl, President & CEO, Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce

.Schuylkill County Commissioners: Larry Padora, Barron“Boots” Hetherington, and Gary Hess

.Pastor Joshua Ott, Grace Free Church (Orwigsburg/Tremont)

“When Schuylkill County residents are facing health trauma, T3 wants them to know they are not alone,” said Rebecca Sinclair, programs director, T3.“T3's mission is to help local families financially and spiritually.”

About the Trials to Triumph Foundation

The Trials to Triumph Foundation (T3) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local families experiencing health-related hardships. T3 provides immediate financial relief for essential living expenses, ensuring Schuylkill County families can focus on healing, hope, and stability during their most difficult moments. By working through churches and foundations, T3 helps to foster a strong family-centered support system within congregations and throughout the community.

