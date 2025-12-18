Federal Criminal Defense Attorney Allen Sawyer Of The Law Offices Of Allen Sawyer Secures Release For Man Accused Of International Drug Trafficking

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer announces that a California man charged with possession and conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, opium, and ketamine as part of an international trafficking organization that coordinated drug deals in Canada and the U.S. (Case# 2:21-mj-0056 CKD) has been released without penalty, thanks to the efforts of Federal Criminal Defense Attorney Allen Sawyer.

Amandeep Multani, 37, of Roseville, was one of the three California men indicted by a federal grand jury in April 2021, for trafficking drugs across international borders. According to a criminal complaint filed on April of 2021 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California, Multani, along with his codefendants, Parampreet Singh, 55, of Davis, and Ranvir Singh, 42, of Sacramento, had allegedly been involved in the sale of multiple kilograms of cocaine, opium, and ketamine, as well as numerous samples of heroin, to a Canadian undercover officer between October 2020 and March 2021. As reported in The Sacramento Bee, the deals were coordinated in Sacramento, Bakersfield, and Fresno.

For his alleged involvement in the coordination of narcotics deals in Canada, Multani was charged with possession and conspiracy to distribute drugs. On Dec. 13, 2022, on the advice of Attorney Allen Sawyer, Multani pled guilty to these charges and, as reported in the Sacramento News & Review, agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in their case against his codefendants; to this end, Multani signed a cooperation agreement for a reduced sentence of up to 15 years. In the intervening three years between Multani's guilty plea and his Nov. 18 sentencing, Sawyer advised Multani during the cooperation process, including all testimony given by Multani in court. Thanks to the value of cooperation he provided under Sawyer's counsel, Multani was given a sentence of time served (four years), and was released with no fine or penalties.

“This was a long, four-year process, but the result is extremely gratifying,” said Sawyer.“My client was facing life in prison-his codefendants are looking at double-digit sentences and millions of dollars in monetary penalties-but our firm got Mr. Multani released without fine or penalty. I'm thrilled for my client.”

On Sept. 9, Parampreet Singh pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, opium, and ketamine. He faces a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine. On Oct. 15, a jury found Ranvir Singh, 42, of Sacramento, guilty on all counts, including conspiracy to distribute cocaine and ketamine and one count of distribution of cocaine.

