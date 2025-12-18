Megan Thee Stallion's Legal Team, Quinn Emanuel, Files Permanent Cyberstalking Injunction Against Milagro Gramz

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Megan Thee Stallion's legal team, Quinn Emanuel, filed a cyberstalking injunction against Milagro Gramz in the Southern District of Florida, seeking to permanently restrain Milagro from continued cyberstalking, bullying and harassing of Megan.

This is a first-of-its-kind filing asking a Florida federal judge to enter this specific injunctive remedy as a result of cyberstalking following a jury trial.

According to Quinn Emanuel, in the week since a jury found Milagro liable for three counts of defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and promotion of an altered sexual depiction, Milagro has continued the harassment by ridiculing Megan's interview with Gayle King, insinuating plans to release a mixtape intended to bully Megan and misrepresenting the verdict.

The injunction filed by Megan's legal team outlines the following stipulations for the judge's consideration:



Milagro shall not have any direct, indirect, or third person contact with Megan, including but not limited to written, telephonic, electronic, and social media contact.

Milagro shall remain at least 500 feet from Megan, her residence, and/or any other place she is likely to be. Additionally, Milagro shall remain 1,000 feet from Plaintiff's musical performances.

Milagro shall not publicly disclose Megan's private personal identifying information, including her address, phone numbers, and other contact information.

Milagro shall not further promote, distribute, share, or otherwise transmit the deepfake video for which she was found liable of promoting or any other altered sexual depictions of Megan.

Milagro shall not make any communications about Megan, including but not limited to written, telephonic, electronic, and social media communications. This specifically applies commentary around Megan's testimony at Tory Lanez' criminal trial, Megan's mental and emotional state, her family, etc.

Milagro shall not make any communications about Plaintiff, including but not limited to written, telephonic, electronic, and social media communications, intended to incite third-parties to engage in threats or violence against Megan, her team, etc. Milagro shall not harass, strike, threaten, assault, hit, follow, stalk, cyberstalk, disturb the peace of, annoy by phone or other electronic means (including repeatedly contact), or impersonate (on the internet, electronically, or otherwise) Megan.



The legal filing highlights how Milagro's harassment and cyberstalking of Megan dates back to 2020, when Milagro connected with Tory Lanez's father. Together, they strategically coordinate a scheme to smear Megan's reputation and cast doubt on her testimony as the victim of a violent crime at the hands of Lanez.

According to Quinn Emanuel, over the years, Milagro has made false and derogatory comments about Megan on her platform, including making unfounded accusations regarding Megan's mental capacity and alcohol consumption as well as disseminating lies about Megan's deceased family members.

That malicious conduct ultimately resulted in Milagro being found liable for the three aforementioned accounts, but she has continued her bullying on social media. She posted on X to misrepresent the jury's verdict against her, saying“anything that had to do with mental capacity or alcoholism never even made it to the final sheet” despite the fact jurors took that evidence into account in their decision-making.

Furthermore, Milagro's lawyers dispersed a press release that falsely claimed that Milagro was found“not liable for defamation.” When Megan's counsel requested a retraction, Milagro's attorneys proceeded to post the private email exchange on social media, which resulted in further undue harassment to Megan and her legal team.

CONTACT: Contact: Didier Morais... 732-794-7814