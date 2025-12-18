Indian Football Star Pleads after Crores Spent on Messi Tour

New Delhi- Indian men's football team captain Sandesh Jhingan on Wednesday questioned the logic of spending crores on Lionel Messi's high-profile 'GOAT Tour', saying the extravagance has forced him to think if anyone is really concerned about investing in Indian football, which has effectively come to a standstill.

Messi's three-day tour saw unprecedented public frenzy and massive crowds in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

“It feels as though we are close to shutting everything down because there is no willingness to invest in football within India, yet crores were spent on this tour,” Jhingan wrote in a candid Instagram post, voicing concern over the direction of the sport in the country.

The India skipper said the unprecedented public response to the tour headlined by Lionel Messi alongside Rodrigo de Paul and Luis Suarez, revealed nation's priorities.

“What troubles me, however, and leaves me deeply reflective, is that at a time when our own football ecosystem is in jeopardy, arguably facing one of its most difficult phases, we stand on the brink of having no active domestic football ahead of us,” he wrote.

The 30-year-old stopper said the disparity highlighted a harsh reality for those playing the game at home.

“What this tells me is that we do love the sport, but perhaps not enough to support our own players,” Jhingan said.

The tour drew packed stadiums and premium-ticket crowds in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, but for many it turned out to be little more than a glorified, selfie-driven exhibition for the country's rich and famous.

The Kolkata leg descended into chaos at the Salt Lake Stadium, with spectators, many of whom had paid high prices for tickets, alleging that they were unable to get a proper glimpse of Messi, who was on the field for about 20 minutes but remained surrounded by a crowd that included state minister Aroop Biswas.

The event eventually spiralled into complete mayhem, leading to the arrest of organiser Shatadru Datta.