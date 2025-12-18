Barupon LLC Announces Major Power Generation Expansion At Liberty American Multi-Sourced Power And Innovation Hub (LAMP)

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- BaRupOn LLC, a U.S.-based energy and technology company, today announced a significant expansion of on-site power generation at its Liberty American Multi-sourced Power and Innovation Hub (LAMP ) in Liberty, Texas. The expansion includes the acquisition and installation of Siemens SGT-A05 industrial gas turbines and lays the foundation for future large-scale power growth to support advanced manufacturing, high-density computing, and energy innovation.

The Siemens SGT-A05 turbines each deliver approximately 5.3 megawatts (MW) of reliable, high-efficiency power. BaRupOn LLC currently operates eight generation units on site, providing a combined 60 MW of installed power capacity at the LAMP campus. This level of capacity positions LAMP as one of the most energy-resilient privately powered technology hubs in the region.

LAMP is designed from the ground up as a multi-sourced, utility-independent energy campus. BaRupOn LLC owns and operates the dedicated natural gas pipeline supplying its turbines, ensuring uninterrupted fuel delivery, predictable pricing, and insulation from regional grid volatility. This vertically integrated energy strategy allows continuous operation during grid outages, extreme weather events, and peak demand conditions.

“These installations represent a critical step in building power-first infrastructure,” said Balaji Tammabattula, Chief Operating Officer of BaRupOn LLC.“At LAMP, energy is not an afterthought-it is the foundation. By controlling both generation and fuel supply, we eliminate uncertainty, stabilize long-term operating costs, and ensure our tenants and operations are never constrained by external grid limitations.”

The Siemens SGT-A05 platform was selected for its compact footprint, fast-start capability, proven industrial reliability, and strong environmental performance. The turbines deliver high thermal efficiency with low emissions, making them well suited for continuous, mission-critical operations while supporting BaRupOn LLC's commitment to responsible and compliant energy development.

In addition to existing capacity, BaRupOn LLC is actively planning large-frame turbine expansion to meet anticipated demand growth at LAMP. The company is evaluating six General Electric LM2500 gas turbines, each capable of generating approximately 25 MW of power. These turbines are expected to be available between March and June 2026, with additional units planned to be reserved beginning January 2026. If deployed, this phase would substantially increase total site capacity and enable LAMP to support some of the most power-intensive industrial and technology applications in the United States.

Beyond gas generation, BaRupOn LLC is advancing long-term plans to integrate nuclear energy solutions into the LAMP campus. Nuclear power is being evaluated as a next-generation, zero-carbon baseload resource capable of delivering continuous, high-density power at scale. This approach aligns with LAMP's mission to provide long-term energy security, emissions reduction, and infrastructure durability for decades of operation.

The ongoing power expansion at the Liberty campus delivers multiple strategic advantages:

- Energy Security: On-site generation combined with privately owned fuel infrastructure ensures uninterrupted power for critical systems.

- Scalable Capacity: Existing 60 MW of installed power with a clear path to several hundred megawatts supports long-term growth.

- Operational Efficiency: High-efficiency turbines reduce fuel consumption and lifecycle operating costs.

- Economic Development: Construction, operations, and maintenance activities create skilled jobs and strengthen the Liberty County economy.

- Future-Ready Infrastructure: Nuclear integration planning positions LAMP as a next-generation energy and innovation hub.

Commissioning and testing of additional Siemens turbines are underway, with full operational readiness progressing on schedule. Planning and procurement for LM2500-class turbines and nuclear integration will advance in parallel as equipment availability and regulatory milestones are achieved.“This investment goes far beyond powering a single site,” added a BaRupOn LLC executive.“LAMP is being built as a national model for resilient, multi-sourced energy infrastructure-one that enables innovation, attracts industry, and delivers long-term economic and energy security.”

About BaRupOn LLC

BaRupOn LLC is a U.S.-based energy and technology company focused on delivering secure, scalable, and innovative power solutions for industrial, commercial, and research applications. Through infrastructure ownership, advanced generation technologies, and long-term energy planning-including nuclear-BaRupOn LLC is committed to operational excellence, environmental responsibility, and durable value creation.