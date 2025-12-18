Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-12-18 03:14:59
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:59 AM EST - Parkit Enterprise Inc.: Announced that PRO Real Estate Investment Trust acquired a 100% interest in a high-quality industrial property in Winnipeg, totaling 24,665 square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA"), for a total purchase price of $5.4 million (excluding closing costs) from Parkit, representing approximately $217 per square foot and a mid-six-percent capitalization rate. Parkit Enterprise Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.55.

Baystreet.ca

