Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.


2025-12-18 03:14:58
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:04 PM EST - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.: Announcesd the pricing of a public equity offering of 8,333,334 common shares of the Company at a price of US$2.40 per Share for gross proceeds of US$20 million. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. shares T are trading down $0.76 at $3.49.

