403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:04 PM EST - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.: Announcesd the pricing of a public equity offering of 8,333,334 common shares of the Company at a price of US$2.40 per Share for gross proceeds of US$20 million. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. shares T are trading down $0.76 at $3.49.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment