Ia, Hemlo, Barrick At 52-Week Highs On News
Barrick Mining Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $60.89. This week, Barrick regained the disputed Mali mine; three tons of seized gold set for return
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust AD) Hit a new 52-Week High of $20.65. Wednesday, Alaris completed its previously announced offering of convertible unsecured senior debentures with a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets and including Desjardins Capital Markets, Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, Raymond James Ltd., RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank and Cormark Securities Inc.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $21.67. Late last week, Aris announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of the remaining 49% interest in the Soto Norte joint venture in Colombia from MDC Industry Holding Company LLC (Mubadala). Aris Mining now owns 100% of the Soto Norte Project.
Aluula Composites Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.91. Last week, Aluula revealed fiscal 2025 gross margins expected to be within the Company's 40-45% target range, reflecting disciplined pricing and cost control.
Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Units BGI) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.69. Brookfield Global this week announced a distribution of $0.15 per unit for the quarter ending December 31. The distribution will be paid on or before January 15, 2026 to holders of record on December 31, 2025.
Curaleaf Holdings Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.50. Last Tuesday, Curaleaf rose 22.0% on volume of 4,305,302 shares.
C21 Investments Inc (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 67 cents. No news stories available.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Units DIR) Hit a new 52-Week High of $12.73. Wednesday, Dream Industrial REIT announced its December 2025 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The December distribution will be payable on January 15, 2026 to unitholders of record as at December 31, 2025.
Exchange Income Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $83.90. Wednesday, Exchange Income declared eligible dividends totaling $0.23 per share for the month ended December 31, 2025 payable January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2025.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Trust Units EIT) Hit a new 52-Week High of $15.85. Last week, Canoe EITannounced that units accepted for the 2025 voluntary cash redemption will be redeemed at a price of $15.36 per unit (rounded) in Canadian dollars.
Excellon Resources Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 50.5 cents. Excellon rose 3.2% on volume of 500 shares
Gildan Activewear Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $89.83. Tuesday, Gildan rose 5.5% on volume of 716,323 shares
Happy Belly Food Group Inc (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.30. Wednesday, announced that its acai and smoothie bowl QSR brand,
Heal Wellness, has entered into a 10-unit franchise development agreement with a U.S.-based multi-unit operator for the State of Colorado.
Hemlo Mining Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.15. Thursday, Hemlo announced the successful completion of its first gold pour at the Hemlo Gold Mine since acquiring the operation from Barrick Mining Corp. on November 26.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $177.51. Thursday, iA Financial Group announced a donation of $500,000 to Food Banks Canada.
