Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Longpoint Announces No Year End ETF Distributions


2025-12-18 03:13:39
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) LongPoint Announces No Year End ETF Distributions

December 18, 2025 3:00 PM EST | Source: LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. (" LongPoint ") today announced that there will be no cash or non-cash distributions for the 2025 tax year. All LongPoint ETFs (the "ETFs") are listed on the table below.

Name
Ticker
SavvyLong (2X) AAPL ETF AAPU
SavvyLong (2X) Barrick ETF ABXU
SavvyLong (2X) GOOGL ETF ALPU
SavvyLong (2X) AMZN ETF AMZU
MegaLong (3X) Canadian Banks Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF BNKU
SavvyLong (2X) Cameco ETF CCOU
MegaShort (-3X) Canadian Gold Miners Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF CGMD
MegaLong (3X) Canadian Gold Miners Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF CGMU
SavvyLong (2X) Cdn Natural Resources ETF CNQU
LFG Daily (2X) COIN Long ETF COIU
SavvyLong 2X CIBC (CM) Equity-Linked ETF COMU
SavvyLong (2X) Constellation Software ETF CSUU
ForAll Core & More U.S. Equity Index ETF FORU
SavvyShort Geared Natural Gas ETF GASD
SavvyLong Geared Natural Gas ETF GASU
SavvyLong (2X) MSFT ETF MSFU
LFG Daily (2X) MSTR Long ETF MSTU
SavvyLong 2X NBC (NA) Equity-Linked ETF NBCU
SavvyShort (-2X) NVDA ETF NVDD
SavvyLong (2X) NVDA ETF NVDU
SavvyShort Geared Crude Oil ETF OILD
SavvyLong Geared Crude Oil ETF OILU
MegaShort (-3X) NASDAQ-100® Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF QQQD
MegaLong (3X) NASDAQ-100® Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF QQQU
SavvyLong 2X RBC (RY) Equity-Linked ETF RBCU
Return Stacked® Global Balanced & Macro ETF (CAD Shares) RGBM
Return Stacked® Global Balanced & Macro ETF (USD Shares) RGBM.U
SavvyShort (-2X) Shopify ETF SHPD
SavvyLong (2X) Shopify ETF SHPU
MegaShort (-3X) US Semiconductors Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF SOXD
MegaLong (3X) US Semiconductors Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF SOXU
MegaShort (-3X) S&P 500® Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF SPYD
MegaLong (3X) S&P 500® Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF SPYU
SavvyLong 2X TDB (TD) Equity-Linked ETF TDU
MegaShort (-3X) 20+ Year US Treasury Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF TLTD
MegaLong (3X) 20+ Year US Treasury Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF TLTU
SavvyShort (-2X) TSLA ETF TSLD
SavvyLong (2X) TSLA ETF TSLU

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. is a Canadian owned and operated company which delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. With over 70 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. LongPoint also offers its unique Partnership ETF platform, which simplifies the launch, operation, and growth of ETFs for its partner asset managers. LongPoint is Canada's fastest growing ETF provider in 2025, on a percentage basis, and offers 38 Canadian-listed ETFs with approximately $280 million in assets under management. Discover the advantage of investing with LongPoint.

For more information, please contact:

LongPoint ETFs
416-861-8383
...

For media inquiries, please contact

Steve Hawkins, (416) 224-9132, ...

This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as research, investment, or tax advice and is not an implied or express recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or to adopt any particular investment or portfolio strategy. Any views and opinions expressed do not take into account the particular investment objectives, needs, restrictions and circumstances of a specific investor and, thus, should not be used as the basis of any specific investment recommendation. Investors should consult a financial and/or tax advisor for financial and/or tax information applicable to their specific situation.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees and operating expenses may all be associated with an investment in an ETF. The ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Each ETF's Facts and prospectus contains important detailed information about the ETF. Please read the relevant documents before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect LongPoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and LongPoint does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Each ETF is an alternative mutual fund, and as such, it is permitted to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds. Certain of the ETFs uses leverage which can magnify gains and losses.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

MENAFN18122025004218003983ID1110500156



Newsfile Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search