Jake Scott

I'm a board-certified infectious diseases physician and Clinical Associate Professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, where I see patients, direct the antibiotic stewardship program, and teach clinical medicine. My research and publications focus on optimizing antimicrobial use and on vaccine safety and efficacy; I maintain an open-access database cataloguing more than 300 randomized vaccine trials. I contribute evidence-based commentary for outlets such as STAT and CIDRAP and speak to national media on infectious disease and public health topics.

