PM Commends Nashama For Historic Arab Cup Final Performance

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 18 (Petra)-- Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan praised the national football team for their outstanding performance in the final of the Arab Cup, describing it as one of the most beautiful finals in the tournament's history.In a post on the social media platform X, Hassan lauded the team's spirit and creativity, saying: "You were brilliant and creative, and you produced the most beautiful Arab Cup final."