Jordan, Egypt Discuss Expanding Cooperation In Energy, Gas, And Mining Sectors

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 18 (Petra)-- Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, held talks with Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi, on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, natural gas, petroleum, and mineral resources.During their meeting on Thursday at the headquarters of Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, the two sides agreed to form joint working teams from the Jordanian and Egyptian ministries.These teams will explore ways to strengthen cooperation in crude oil and mineral resources, develop joint projects, and exchange technical and technological expertise to improve production efficiency, maximize the use of natural resources, bolster energy security, and serve the mutual interests of the two countries.According to a statement from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Minister Badawi praised the steadily growing Egyptian-Jordanian cooperation, describing it as a reflection of the deep fraternal ties between the two nations.He noted that this cooperation has been clearly demonstrated by the success of the natural gas pipeline interconnection system between the two countries, as well as the use of the re-gasification vessel Energos Force at the Port of Aqaba, which has helped secure gas supplies for various sectors in both countries.The Egyptian minister also highlighted the active role of Egyptian companies in implementing natural gas projects in Jordan, led by the Fajr Jordanian Egyptian Natural Gas Company.He added that Egypt is looking forward to opening new avenues of cooperation in the mining sector to boost investments and develop natural resources.The meeting was attended by members of the Jordanian delegation, including Sufian Al-Battayneh, Director General of the National Electric Power Company, and Ahmad Al-Dehni.On the Egyptian side, attendees included Salah Abdel Karim, CEO of the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation; Mahmoud Abdel Hamid, Managing Director of the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS); Yasser Ramadan, Head of the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority; Yasser Salah El-Din, Chairperson of Fajr Jordanian Egyptian Gas Company; and Mohamed Marzouk, Chairperson of the Egyptian Natural Gas Company (GASCO).