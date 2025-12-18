Bricks & Minifigs Richmond Westend Announces Holiday LEGO® Camps, Robotics Workshops, And“Brickmas” Surprise Drops

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Bricks & Minifigs Logo"Bricks & Minifigs Richmond Westend in Glen Allen, VA has launched two holiday LEGO® events, plus Brickmas surprise drops for LEGO fans shopping for holiday gift ideas.

GLEN ALLEN, VA - Families looking for creative fun during winter break will have two exciting options at Bricks & Minifigs Richmond Westend, a local store known for its rotating selection of new and used LEGO® sets, minifigures, plus hands-on building experiences. The store has announced two half-day holiday programs led by Snapology instructors, plus a new seasonal promotion they're calling Brickmas, bringing daily surprises to local LEGO fans in the Richmond area.

The first event, Winter Holiday Activities with Snapology, runs Monday, December 22, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET and is designed for ages 5–12. The half-day camp combines festive, build-focused activities inspired by Hanukkah, the Grinch, and Santa, with instruction aimed at strengthening communication and creative thinking through play. Registration is $50, and participants should bring a packed lunch and a filled water bottle for a scheduled lunch break.

A second event, Winter Holiday Robotics, is scheduled for Tuesday, December 23, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET, open to ages 5–14. In this program, builders explore the basics of robotics while assembling holiday-inspired robots and learning how mechanical components work. Children will work with a partner to follow building instructions, troubleshoot, and debug programs, with guidance focused on building confidence in coding, collaboration, and creative engineering.

Both events will be hosted at Bricks & Minifigs Richmond Westend.

Alongside the camps, the store has also launched“Brickmas,” a 12-day run of daily surprises for local shoppers and builders. The first surprise drop began December 13, and the 12 days of surprises will include flash discounts, surprise perks, mystery challenges, and other in-store and community-style fun. Customers who want early updates are encouraged to follow the store on social media @bricksandminifigsrichmond

With holiday LEGO events and Brickmas surprises on the calendar, the store is leaning into what it does best: giving Richmond-area builders more ways to create, connect, and keep the fun going when school is out.

About Bricks & Minifigs Richmond Westend

Bricks & Minifigs Richmond Westend buys, sells, and trades all things LEGO®. The store offers new, used and retired LEGO sets, minifigures, bulk bricks, plus seasonal activities for builders of all ages across Glen Allen and the Richmond region.

Bricks & Minifigs is located at 10953 West Broad Street, Glen Allen, VA 23059.