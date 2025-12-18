Bricks & Minifigs Richmond Southside Highlights Brickmas Countdown And Holiday LEGO® Events

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Bricks & Minifigs Logo"Bricks & Minifigs in Richmond, VA kicks off Brickmas with 12 days of surprises and hosts holiday LEGO® building events at its Midlothian store.

RICHMOND, VA - As December ramps up and families across the Richmond area juggle last-minute holiday plans, Bricks & Minifigs Richmond is closing out the season with a mix of festive surprises and hands-on LEGO® experiences designed to bring creativity and play into the heart of the community.

On December 13th, Bricks & Minifigs kicked off Brickmas, a 12-day holiday countdown featuring daily surprises. Each day will bring something new for LEGO fans, including limited-time drops, surprise perks, mystery challenges, and in-store fun. Brickmas has been designed to reward loyal builders and collectors while encouraging the community to follow along throughout the season. LEGO lovers are encouraged to follow the store on social media for the quickest notifications of each day's festive surprises.

As the countdown continues, Bricks & Minifigs Richmond Southside will also host its final Holiday Drop & Shop event of the year on Sunday, December 21 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. The three-hour LEGO event offers children in kindergarten and up the chance to dive into LEGO® building stations featuring Technic builds, 3D creations, mosaics, ramps, and open free-build areas. Each participant will also create a LEGO ornament to take home. The event takes place at 12421 Tennessee Plaza in Midlothian, with registration priced at $30.

Known locally as a go-to LEGO resale store in Richmond, Bricks & Minifigs serves families, collectors, and builders searching for new and used LEGO sets, minifigures, and bulk LEGO parts. Customers can browse retired LEGO sets, hunt for rare minifigs, or bring in their own LEGO collections to sell or trade for cash or store credit. The store has become a staple for those looking for a new and used LEGO store in Virginia that combines creativity with community connection. With nearby attractions like Mid-Lothian Mines Park and Chesterfield Towne Center, the store is becoming a traditional part of larger weekend family outings.

For more information about the store, selling or trading LEGO or upcoming events, visit

About Bricks & Minifigs Richmond Southside

Bricks & Minifigs Richmond buys, sells, and trades all things LEGO®. With two locations, West End and Southside, the stores offer new and used LEGO sets, minifigures, and bulk bricks, along with LEGO kids' birthday parties, events and creative play opportunities for all ages.

Bricks & Minifigs Richmond Southside

2421 Tennessee Plz, Midlothian, VA 23112

+1 804-716-4338

