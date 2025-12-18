A Better You Wellness Announces 2025 Counselor Award And New Relationship Book Release

MENAFN - GetNews)A Better You Wellness, a Frisco-based counseling and wellness practice, is pleased to announce that Telishia“TJ” Johnson, LMFT Associate, has been named in the Top 3 Marriage/Relationship Counselors of 2025 by BusinessRate.

BusinessRate is a performance-ranking platform that analyzes a company's full review history, recent customer feedback, and review quality to generate a competitive score that shows exactly how a business ranks against others in the same category and local area.







The award highlights Johnson's dedication to helping couples improve communication, rebuild trust, and restore emotional closeness across Texas and Washington. In addition to this honor, she was also recognized as a 2025 Zocdoc Provider Choice therapist, reflecting the strong and consistent praise she receives from clients.

This recognition comes at an exciting time, as Johnson is officially launching her new book, A Couple's Guide to Connection: From Roommates to Romance in Just 10 Minutes a Day. The book is designed for everyday couples who want to reconnect without feeling overwhelmed or unsure where to begin. It offers easy-to-follow daily practices that focus on building warmth, understanding, and teamwork. Blending simple explanations of neuroscience, attachment basics, and her well-loved Relationship Garden metaphor, Johnson provides advice that is clear, relatable, and immediately useful.

“This recognition means so much because my mission has always been simple: help couples feel seen, safe, and connected again,” Johnson said.“Every partner deserves a relationship where they feel valued and understood. This award supports the message behind my book-that connection grows from small, intentional steps.”

At A Better You Wellness, Johnson works with individuals and couples navigating anxiety, depression, infidelity, communication struggles, and betrayal trauma. Her approach is warm, practical, and grounded in real-life strategies that help clients understand their emotions, break old patterns, and build healthier ways of relating. She offers in-person sessions in Frisco,, along with convenient online therapy options for clients living throughout Texas and Washington.

Johnson is also expanding her specialized healing programs for couples who need deeper, more focused support-especially those rebuilding trust after pain or disconnection. With her experience in corporate leadership and coaching, she also supports clients working through self-esteem issues, career changes, and personal growth goals.

A Couple's Guide to Connection is now available in both print and eBook formats. Readers can order a copy here at this link or purchase directly from the author here. Anyone seeking therapy, relationship guidance, or personal development support can learn more or schedule a consultation at.







About A Better You Wellness

A Better You Wellness is a Frisco-based mental health practice offering compassionate, practical support for individuals and couples across Texas and Washington. Led by Telishia“TJ” Johnson, LMFT Associate, supervised by Dana Lewin, LMFT-S, the practice provides therapy for anxiety, depression, relationship challenges, betrayal trauma, and emotional disconnection through a warm, collaborative approach. Clients receive tailored strategies grounded in evidence-based methods, helping them build confidence, improve communication, and create healthier patterns in daily life. With in-person sessions in Frisco and convenient online options, A Better You Wellness guides clients toward lasting emotional growth, stronger relationships, and a more balanced, fulfilling life.