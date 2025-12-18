RBI Grants Unlimit Cross-Border Licence, Removing Barriers For India To Global Markets

MENAFN - GetNews)Unlimit, a leading global fintech company providing the world's largest portfolio of financial technology services, today announced that it has received final authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate with a Payment Aggregator - Cross Border licence (PA-CB). As a fully authorised payment partner in India, this licence allows Unlimit to facilitate cross-border transactions, enabling Indian merchants to receive international payments and global merchants to accept payments from Indian customers via UPI, cards, and local payment methods.

This landmark authorisation comes only a year after Unlimit received its Payment Aggregator licence in India for domestic transactions, further strengthening the company's position as the world's largest global payments infrastructure and underscoring its strategic commitment to the Indian market.

With Unlimit, merchants in India can now seamlessly access international markets and customers, leveraging more than 1,000 directly integrated payment methods across 150+ currencies and 180+ economies worldwide. This unrivalled global reach positions Unlimit as the default choice for Indian businesses that want instant global scale without the complexity of integrating multiple providers.

The PA-CB licence allows Unlimit to support end-to-end cross-border payment flows within RBI's regulatory framework, including payment acceptance, cross-border settlements and foreign exchange. With this approval, Unlimit can serve both import and export use cases, removing barriers to expansion for merchants and providing businesses in India with a single payment partner to scale internationally. At the same time, overseas merchants can enter the Indian market without establishing a local entity.

This strategic milestone comes at a pivotal time for the Indian economy, as e-commerce growth has accelerated to 27% annually, with the market expected to reach $163 billion by 2026. India surpassed the United States to become the world's second-largest e-retail market in 2024.

“India is the fourth-largest economy globally and one of the fastest-growing, with the world's second-largest digital population of more than one billion users. Businesses in India are built with a global vision from day one, and global companies increasingly view India as a crucial growth market. At Unlimit, we are committed to delivering comprehensive financial solutions that remove borders and offer our clients seamless global connectivity. Receiving the cross-border licence from the RBI is a significant achievement that enables our customers in India to unlimit their business growth and expand into international markets without borders or artificial barriers, while providing our global customers with access to the strategically important Indian market,” said Kirill Eves, CEO and Founder at Unlimit.“We are excited about the opportunities this licence will bring for our local and global merchants as we provide seamless scalability across India and worldwide.”

India's digital payment landscape continues to grow at scale, registering a 10.7% year-on-year rise according to the RBI's index, driven by UPI adoption, expanding internet penetration and increasing cross-border trade. By securing the cross-border licence in India, Unlimit is positioned to further accelerate this growth through its industry-leading payments infrastructure, empowering businesses to expand globally with ease.

About Unlimit

Founded in 2009, Unlimit is a leading global fintech company providing the world's largest portfolio of financial technology services, including payment processing, banking-as-a-service (BaaS), and an on- and off-ramp fiat solution for crypto, DeFi, and GameFi. The company's mission is to deliver innovative solutions that remove financial borders, enabling businesses to operate both locally and globally with ease. Unlimit has more than 700 employees across 17 offices and five continents, including London, Singapore, San Francisco, São Paulo, Hong Kong, and Mexico City. For further information, please visit