Kuwait's Namaa Charity Distributes Over 1,000 Vegetable Baskets In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Namaa Charity distributed Thursday over 1,000 vegetable baskets in Gaza as an urgent response to the difficult living conditions faced by residents and the worsening food challenges during winter.
In a press statement, Namaa's CEO Saad Al-Otaibi reaffirmed the charity's commitment to support the people of Gaza Strip by distributing fresh vegetable baskets to the most needy families.
Al-Otaibi said the vegetable baskets aim to provide healthy, immunity-boosting food to protect vulnerable families from cold-related illnesses and malnutrition amid winter hardships, food shortages and rising prices.
He explained that the charity is preparing to launch a package of winter relief projects in Gaza, providing food, clothing and cold-weather supplies based on field-assessed priorities to meet the needs of the most vulnerable groups.
He emphasized that these projects are implemented in full coordination with the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ensuring organized aid delivery, procedural integrity, and adherence to official frameworks, while reinforcing transparency and good governance.
Al-Otaibi concluded by affirming that Namaa Charity remains committed to its humanitarian mission, relying on institutional partnerships and a professional, rapid-response approach to meet field needs. (end)
