Dembele, Yamal To Vie For Globe Soccer Awards In Dubai

The grand finalists for the 16th Globe Soccer Awards have been revealed after more than 30 million votes were cast by football fans around the world to decide this year's contenders.

The winners will be crowned at an exclusive, invitation-only ceremony on December 28 at the Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai – a night set to bring together the sport's most celebrated stars, decision-makers, legends and rising names.

In the two global public voting windows, votes were cast across nine core categories including Best Men's Player, Best Women's Player, Best Men's Club, Best Women's Club, Best Coach, Best Midfielder, Best Forward, Emerging Player, and Best Middle East Player.

On the night awards will also be handed out for categories including Best Agent, Best Sporting Director, the Maradona Award, plus career and special awards.

The grand finalists

UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) dominate the final shortlists. They are in the running for Best Men's Club alongside Barcelona, Chelsea, Flamengo and Liverpool, while in the Best Coach category PSG boss Luis Enrique will go up against Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Hansi Flick (Barcelona) and Enzo Maresca (Chelsea). PSG duo Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha are grand finalists for Best Men's Player with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé and Barcelona's Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona Femení and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmatí will hope to win the Best Women's Player award for the third year in a row. She is a grand finalist alongside Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Arsenal), Melchie Dumornay (Haiti, Lyon), Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona), and Alessia Russo (England, Arsenal). In the Best Women's Club category, the grand finalists are Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea FC, and Juventus.

Adding to the evening's star power, Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his attendance for a game-changing edition full of surprises. The Portugal and Al Nassr forward is also a finalist in the Best Middle East Player category, alongside the likes of Salem Al-Dawsari (Al Hilal), Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad), and Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli).