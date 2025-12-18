Dubai Sets New Friday Timing For Private Schools From January 2026

Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced that all private schools and early childhood centres operating within private schools in the emirate will end the school day no later than 11.30am on Fridays, effective January 9, 2026.

The move follows the nationwide adjustment of the Friday prayer time to 12.45pm, and consultations between the education regulator and educational institutions.

Recommended For You ILT20: MI Emirates stun Dubai Capitals in low-scoring thriller

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

For students in Grade 6 (Year 7) and above, schools may seek approval to offer online learning on Fridays, subject to parental consultation and KHDA approval.

In a statement, a KHDA spokesperson said schools must prioritise student wellbeing, maintain curriculum requirements, and ensure safe supervision for students collected after dismissal time.

Instructional hours from Monday to Thursday will remain unchanged.

KHDA said it will continue working closely with schools and early childhood centres to support implementation and minimise disruption to teaching, learning and operations.

As reported by Khaleej Times, the UAE's Friday prayer time has been moved to 12.45pm, instead of 1.15pm. The shift will take effect from January 2, 2026.

Schools across Dubai and the UAE were already considering timetable changes, including early dismissal or revised schedules, to respect the updated prayer timings.

The change in prayer timing was informed by a multi-year review and public feedback focused on social patterns, work routines and family life, with officials emphasising that the adjustment is rooted in practical and community considerations.