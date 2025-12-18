Flipperachi Says He Never Expected 'Fa9la' To Go Viral In India

Flipperachi's track Fa9la, featured in Bollywood film Dhurandhar, has sparked phenomenal cross‐border buzz. While he was confident the song would gain popularity, he didn't anticipate it would top charts and go viral beyond social media. Hussam Aseem, popularly known as Flipperachi, has got everyone grooving to its cool and clever blend of Arabic slang and modern beats.

In an exclusive City Times interview, he shares insights on the song's unexpected Indian success, his journey from Bahrain to global collaborations, and what's next for the 'King of Khaleeji Hip Hop.' Edited excerpts from the conversation:

Fa9la went viral in India and across the globe after Dhurandhar released and you are a global sensation – what surprised you most about the audience's reaction to a Khaleeji hip‐hop track?

The song went viral before, so I knew it was going to get popular again, but I honestly never expected it to blow up to this extent. I never imagined that the audience in India would feel my music this much, especially given that it's in Arabic. It goes to show that music is a universal language, and language isn't necessarily a barrier.

The song's title uses“9” instead of“S” – can you explain the“Fa9la” spelling and its cultural significance and meaning in Gulf slang?

The 9 is used when we type Arabic using English letters to replace an Arabic letter that sounds close to S but heavier. The word Fa9la loosely translated, is a vibe or having fun/letting loose. It's usually used in the context of dancing/partying or just having fun in general.

You've collaborated with global artists like Shaquille O'Neal and The Game. How did Fa9la ended up in a Bollywood film?

The production crew reached out to my team to use the song, because they felt like it was the perfect match for the scene.

What was it like to see Akshaye Khanna perform an impromptu dance to Fa9la on set? Any funny behind‐the‐scenes moments?

I actually saw it after it was filmed as I wasn't on set. But watching it for the first time was surreal.

Do you see more Gulf‐Indian music collaborations emerging after Fa9la 's success?

For sure. I myself am looking forward to collaborating with some amazing Indian artists, and I'm sure this has been a door opener for more collabs bridging both cultures.

What are your thoughts on the growing Gulf‐South Asian music trend and how do you see your role in shaping it?

I love the audience and how much they appreciate the art of music, and at the end of the day it's the audience that decides what grows and what doesn't. The fact that people are vibing to my song specifically this much means that there is an appetite for more. I'm grateful to be in this position where my song is the spark that will hopefully grow the trend further.

Do you listen to Indian music? Any favourite actors, singers or music directors?

I do. There's a lot but one of the artists I've been listening to a lot lately is Param.

After Dhurandhar , are there any upcoming collaborations (Indian artists, UAE musicians, or international acts) that you can give us a sneak peek at?

There are some in the works, and I think people will love what's coming. That's all I can say for now.

Can we expect an India or Dubai tour in the near future?

We're currently in talks for some shows in India. Will be announcing something big soon. I can't wait to be there and see for myself what Fa9la has been doing.