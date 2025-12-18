Celularity Reaches Binding Term Sheets On Financing Transactions To Support Its Strategic Vision

The contemplated financing transactions would provide up to $12 Million in capital to support Celularity's strategic priorities around longevity and preservation of human performance.



FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (“Celularity”), a regenerative and cellular medicine company addressing age-related and degenerative diseases, today announced that it has entered into two binding term sheets for a senior secured term loan and a secured convertible note financing with Philip A. Barach, co-founder and former president of DoubleLine Capital LP, a Los Angeles-based investment management firm. The contemplated financing transactions are contingent upon the parties executing formal transaction agreements, which the parties expect to do shortly.

Under the terms of the binding term sheets, Celularity expects to receive initial proceeds of $10.0 million, with the availability of additional funding of up to $2.0 million subject to certain conditions and the investor's election, as will be set forth in the definitive agreements.

“This financing, when completed, is expected to provide flexibility to further evolve our mission, sharpening our focus on advancing our core placental-derived technologies and thoughtfully aligning our organizational structure and resources to support our strategic priorities around longevity and preservation of human performance,” said Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Celularity.“We are grateful to Phil Barach's commitment to partner with Celularity at an important moment in our progression. Phil's investment reflects a deep appreciation for the scientific foundation of our platform and the long-term vision we are pursuing.”

As contemplated in the binding term sheets, the senior secured term loan has a stated principal amount of $7.0 million and is secured by a first-priority lien on substantially all of Celularity's assets, subject to certain customary exclusions and priority agreements. The secured convertible notes provide for aggregate commitments of up to $5.0 million, issuable in multiple tranches, and are convertible into shares of Celularity's Class A common stock at a conversion price of $1.66 per share, subject to compliance with applicable Nasdaq Minimum Price rules and federal securities law requirements. In connection with the contemplated transactions, Celularity has agreed to issue warrants to purchase shares of its Class A common stock equal to 33% of the as-converted principal amount, representing additional consideration to the investor. The warrants will become exercisable six months following issuance, have an exercise price of $2.00 per share, and are subject to customary terms and conditions. The transactions will be conducted as private placements to an accredited investor.

Philip A. Barach commented,“Dr. Hariri has built a company with pioneering science and a bold vision that, in my view, can be more fully realized going forward by better aligning its strategy, operations, and capital structure consistent with its mission to translate meaningful science into real-world impact. My decision to invest and to engage with the Company reflects a long-term commitment to providing financial support and constructive perspective as Celularity works through necessary changes and positions itself for a more disciplined and focused future.”

The securities described above are to be sold in a private placement exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the”Act”), and have not been registered under the Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement to be entered into with the investor, the Company has agreed to file one or more registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) covering the resale of the shares of Class A common stock underlying the convertible notes and warrants sold in the private placement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) is a regenerative and aging-related cellular medicine company developing, manufacturing, and commercializing advanced biomaterial products and allogeneic and autologous cell therapies, all derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta's unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies that target fundamental aging mechanisms like cellular senescence, age-related chronic inflammation, and tissue degeneration. For more information about Celularity and its cutting-edge regenerative medicine solutions, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) our future sales or sales growth; (ii) the anticipated timing and completion of the transaction; (iii) our expectations for future financial results, including levels of net sales; (iv) the expected receipt and use of proceeds from the transactions; (v) our expectations regarding new products including our 510K products; (vi) Celularity's ability to execute its strategic priorities, including advancing its core technologies and aligning its operations and organizational structure with those priorities; (vii) future demand for our products; and (viii) the anticipated benefits of the financing transactions. All statements other than statements of historical facts are“forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“can,”“could,”“continue,”“expect,”“improving,”“may,”“observed,”“potential,”“promise,”“should,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances). Forward-looking statements are based on Celularity's current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including those risk factors set forth under the caption“Risk Factors” in Celularity's annual report on Form 10-K and Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 8, 2025 and May 21, 2025, respectively, and other filings with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Celularity does not presently know, or that Celularity currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect Celularity's current expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments could cause assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Celularity's views as of any subsequent date, and Celularity undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

